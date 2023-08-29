Runway to Make Content Creation More Accessible with Google Cloud's Generative AI

NEW YORK and SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway, an applied artificial intelligence (AI) research company building the next generation of creative tools, today announced a new partnership with Google Cloud. Runway will leverage Google Cloud's purpose-built generative AI (gen AI) tools to build, accelerate, and manage model deployment. Runway will also use Google Cloud's infrastructure and expertise in scaling AI and machine learning (ML) models to provide easier access to GenAI-powered tools to even more creatives and businesses than ever before.

Some of the benefits of the partnership will include:

Automate: Improving performance and optimizing cost, Runway will train and deploy ML models with Google Cloud's A3 VMs , powered by NVIDIA H100 GPUs. Improving performance and optimizing cost, Runway will train and deploy ML models with Google Cloud's, powered by NVIDIA H100 GPUs.

Scale: With Google Cloud's global infrastructure and expertise in scaling AI and ML models with Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), more creators and businesses can take advantage of seamless content creation with Runway's leading generative AI tools.

Distribute: Runway's tools will see increased worldwide availability, bringing the next generation of creative tools to millions of users and enterprises around the globe.

Supported by Google Cloud's technology and scalable infrastructure, Runway will continue to rebuild the creative stack from the ground up, providing creators around the world with access to cutting-edge software. Runway is already enabling customers like CBS, New Balance, Nick, and R/GA, along with Academy Award-winning filmmakers, to bring their creativity to life in new ways. With this new partnership with Google Cloud, Runway will accelerate its ability to deliver technological breakthroughs, while continuing to ensure that the future of content creation is equitable and diverse.

"Our research and inventions have already brought fundamental changes to the way creatives work, democratizing access and unlocking new mediums," said Runway CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela. "By partnering with Google Cloud, we're able to further our efforts to build a better creative future that's increasingly accessible, controllable, and empowering for artists and creators alike."

"Our scalable AI infrastructure has become the foundation for some of the most important and innovative generative AI startups in the world," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "Runway sits at the intersection of innovative technology and tools that creatives rely on every day. Our partnership will help reinvent the way the creative industry works by making AI-powered tools accessible to more artists, creators, and collaborators worldwide."

Runway is an applied AI research company shaping the next era of art, entertainment and human creativity. The company conducts research in multi-modal AI systems, builds infrastructure to safely deploy models, and invents products and applications that leverage new techniques for multimedia content. To learn more and sign up for a free account visit www.runwayml.com .

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business and industry. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology, and tools that help developers build more sustainably. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

