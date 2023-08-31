Alibaba.com's Super September is Back with Competitive Prices and Spotlight on Sustainability

The platform's largest annual sale is driven by global buying trends and offers attractive savings for digital entrepreneurs

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alibaba.com , a leading platform for global business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce and part of Alibaba International Digital Commerce Group, will host its highly anticipated Super September sale from September 1-30, 2023. This year's event promises new features and benefits aimed at empowering digital entrepreneurs to thrive in a complex global business landscape.

Low Pricing, Enhanced Trade Assurance and New Pavilion for U.S. Buyers

To facilitate savings for buyers, over 70 million products will join this year's Super September, with some listed at their lowest price on Aliababa.com from the last 90 days. In addition to this staple pricing guarantee, buyers will enjoy money-back protection from the platform's Trade Assurance service and easy refund service, which has been extended from 30 days to 60 days for all Super September products.

Alibaba.com will unveil its new "Certified in U.S." product pavilion this Super September, which is specifically designed to showcase products that adhere to U.S. standards and certifications, including FDA, FCC, DOT, UL, UPC, OCS and ETL qualifications. By offering a curated selection of products with these certifications, Alibaba.com aims to help entrepreneurs save valuable time that would otherwise be spent sifting through numerous options.

"We are excited to host the annual Super September sale and launch a product pavilion dedicated to U.S. buyers," said Stephen Kuo, President of Alibaba.com North America. "As 2023 has brought rising operating costs for entrepreneurs across a multitude of industries, Alibaba.com is proud to offer solid savings and upgraded tools to help business owners execute their product visions efficiently while keeping prices down."

Eco-conscious Buyers are Driving Demand

According to Alibaba.com platform insights, sustainable products across a multitude of industries experienced significant year-over-year (YoY) increases in gross merchandise value (GMV) from the time period May-July 2022 to May-July 2023. Industries with notable rises in sustainable product sales include:

1. Beauty and Accessories: Consumers are paying closer attention to the ingredients and materials used in their everyday beauty products, causing buyers and suppliers alike to adapt to these trends. For example, plant fiber false eyelashes experienced a 129% increase in GMV YoY on the Alibaba.com platform.

2. Home and Garden: Demand for environmentally-friendly and sustainable home products are on the rise as consumers are more conscious of the items they bring into their homes. This is especially true for kitchenware, as biodegradable plates and utensils saw a 122% increase in GMV YoY.

3. Building Materials: As forest resources across the globe become increasingly depleted, buyers are looking for alternatives to traditional wood resources. In fact, the GMV for wood-plastic composite (WPC) wall panels, an alternative to traditional wood wall panels with the same waterproof, fireproof and weather-resistant properties, has increased 121% YoY.

4. Packaging and Printing: Buyers are looking to make sustainable choices in every step of their product creation journey. Starch-based degradable materials and PLA (Polylactic Acid) have gradually become mainstream for plastic bags and courier bags, with a 67% YoY GMV growth.

5. Diamond Mining: Traditional diamond mining causes environmental damage and generates significant carbon emissions. As a result, people are seeking alternative eco-friendly ways to obtain diamonds. Cultivated diamonds have become a popular alternative to traditional diamonds, experiencing a 35% increase in GMV YoY.

Alibaba.com Co-Create 2023

In addition to Super September, Alibaba.com will host its inaugural Co-Create conference on September 7-8, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. The two-day event will bring together industry thought leaders, suppliers and entrepreneurs and feature inspiring keynote sessions, product launches and interactive sourcing experiences. Please visit https://cocreate.alibaba.com/ for additional details.

