THOR Kitchen Wins 2023 Major Appliance TWICE VIP Award

B2B leader TWICE honors emerging brand, THOR Kitchen in the Major Appliances category

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- THOR Kitchen, a leading innovator in kitchen appliances, has just been awarded TWICE Magazine's TWICE VIP award in the Major Appliances category for its 36 Inch Tilt Panel Professional Gas Range TRG3601.

Beyond the product's innovative Tilt-Panel controls, the range features include an air fry capability, a true convection fan, high-powered (up to 18,000 BTU) burners and a 6-cubic-foot oven capacity to accommodate multiple dishes.

"This product is special, and to have it win this award is a special moment for us," says Timothy Lee, Senior Marketing Manager of THOR Kitchen. "TWICE VIP awards are voted on by industry leaders, real pros, retailers and distributors who know excellence and know which products can make a real difference for their businesses. Our team is committed to bringing quality to market—superbly crafted, fully featured appliances with pro-grade style at prices that won't break the budget. This award says we're getting it right."

THOR Kitchen's award-winning stove and the brand's full line of indoor and outdoor kitchen appliances are now available nationwide through authorized dealers and distributors.

About THOR Kitchen

THOR Kitchen is a manufacturer of mass-premium pro-style kitchen appliances, offering the first full suite of the most affordable pro-style kitchen appliances on the market today. Based in Southern California, THOR provides all of the power and performance of a premium appliance, built to the highest standards of quality, style and energy efficiency—yet at a practical price. For more information about THOR Kitchen and its full suite of affordable pro-style kitchen appliances, visit thorkitchen.com.

View original content:

SOURCE THOR Kitchen