Debut in RE+2023: CNTE brings new energy storage solutions to the world

FUZHOU, China, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The RE+2023 SPI and ESI - North America Smart Energy Week will be held from September 12th to September 14th at the Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas, USA. As the global leading integrator of lithium battery energy storage systems, Contemporary Nebula Technology Energy Co., Ltd (CNTE) will debut in North America with new upgraded all-scene energy storage solutions.

(PRNewswire)

As a high-tech enterprise invested by CATL, CNTE fully combines the outstanding advantages of CATL in electrochemistry and lithium energy storage technology, and provides customers with energy storage solutions such as Smart BESS Charging&Testing Station, C&I ESS, Utility-scale ESS, Residential ESS and Portable Power Station.

C&I ESS -- The most valuable investment

CNTE C&I ESS adopts liquid cooled battery system, equipped with perfluorohexanone electric box fire protection. Compared with traditional air-cooled system, CNTE C&I ESS has higher energy density, lower power loss, smaller temperature difference of the battery cell, higher safety protection level, which can better provide backup power for factories, commercial buildings, etc.

CNTE C&I ESS projects have already landed in Africa, the Czech Republic and other parts of the world. Based on the clean energy quota system standards and subsidy policies of the United States, C&I ESS has commercial value such as green electricity consumption, peak shaving, power quality improvement, emergency power backup. The C&I ESS market in North America has considerable prospects.

Residential ESS -- Strong Consumer Demand

CNTE YOSHOPO Nova2000 low voltage residential ESS adopts lithium iron phosphate battery, whose cycle life up to 8000 times. The capacity of a single electric box is 14.3kWh and can be expanded to 228.8kWh in parallel, the thickness of the box is only 217mm, which is suitable for indoor and outdoor application scenarios. With IP66 high protection level, the battery cell can be charged at low temperature, solving the problem of unable to charge in winter.

This year, the installed capacity of the US residential energy storage market has steadily climbed in each quarter. In the future, community solar programs and net metering policies in the United States will have a positive impact on residential energy storage, and the market is expected to continue to grow.

Smart BESS Charging&Testing Station -- Blue Ocean Strategy

CNTE Smart BESS Charging&Testing Station is a deep combination of photovoltaic, energy storage, charging and testing, the comprehensive charging station also equipped with cafeteria, lounge, automobile service and maintenance,etc. Different from traditional charging stations, CNTE adopts DC bus architecture, which can completely isolate the impact of high-power charging load on the power grid, and is currently an effective solution to solve the rapid and stable charging of electric vehicles and the large-scale popularization of overcharging stations. Through the energy management system, the Smart BESS Charging&Testing Station can cooperate with the power grid, renewable energy, energy storage system and charging facilities to form an intelligent micro-grid system, and with the support of AI algorithms, efficient power distribution can obtain higher returns.

CNTE Smart BESS Charging&Testing Station has been applied in dozens of provinces and cities in China, and has formed a mature set of standardized solutions, which can help the construction of global urban supercharging infrastructure.

RE+2023 is CNTE's first step in North America. During the exhibition, CNTE will provide professional technology explanation services at the Sands Level 2-5921 booth (The Venetian Convention & Expo Center in Las Vegas, USA), sharing the latest energy storage innovation results and application practices with global customers, promoting the sustainable development of the world.

