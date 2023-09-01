NIPPON EXPRESS Releases New Film Spotlighting Its Essential Role in Global Logistics

TOKYO, Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. released a new brand movie "Finding the Way" on September 1. The short film follows NIPPON EXPRESS employees from Japan, the United States and Europe as they coordinate strategic shipments for the semiconductor industry. It goes behind the scenes of global logistics, from the routes of rural Ireland to the port of Long Beach, California, to cutting-edge, robot-powered warehouses in Japan.

About brand movie

The machines that build semiconductors are fragile, complex and incredibly valuable. Such equipment -- which makes the chips that power everything from smartphones to cars -- can't be jostled, tipped or mishandled as it travels from manufacturer to chip-maker. Shipping it across the world requires a unique team of specialists.

That's where NIPPON EXPRESS HOLDINGS, INC. comes in. The global logistics company handles some of the most fragile cargo in the world, from semiconductor equipment to priceless works of art. A new brand movie "Finding the Way" showcases the company's dedication, creativity and attention to detail as it ships essential goods across the globe.

The film also highlights the history of NX Group, which now operates in over 50 countries while maintaining its Japanese heritage and values, such as a deep commitment to customer service.

Watch "Finding the Way" on the Group's website, its YouTube channel, or its official LinkedIn account. Two versions are available: full-length (4 minutes and 30 seconds) and short (1 minute). It's viewable in three languages: Japanese, English and Chinese.

To watch the brand movie, please visit:

Website: https://www.nipponexpress.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@nittsu

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nippon-express-group/

Overview of brand movie

- Title: Finding the Way

- Release date: Friday, September 1, 2023

- Formats: Full length (4 min. 30 sec.), short length (1 min.)

- Supported languages: Japanese, English, Chinese

Group Corporate Message: "We Find the Way"

