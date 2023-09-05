Amcor Demonstrating Connected Packaging at Pack Expo 2023 with VerifyMe, Inc

LAKE MARY, Fla., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME ) together with its subsidiaries, Trust Codes Global Limited ("Trust Codes Global") and PeriShip Global LLC ("PeriShip Global"), (together "VerifyMe," "we," "our," or the "Company") provides brand owners time and temperature sensitive logistics, supply chain traceability, authentication, anti-counterfeiting, and data-rich brand enhancement services, announced today that they will be demonstrating their connected packaging solution in conjunction with Amcor at Pack Expo in Las Vegas between September 11 and 13 2023.

The evolution of connected packaging and GS1 driven 2D barcode migration means consumer-facing companies are increasingly adopting digital capabilities on packaging to protect their brand, facilitate traceability and engage with conscious and curious consumers. The Company is working with Amcor to demonstrate that this digital transformation is possible without significant process change, using a "digital ready" concept leveraging a unique identifier on every pack.

Don Schnabel, Marketing Director - Meat, Poultry and Seafood at Amcor says, "The beauty of connected packaging is that multiple objectives can be achieved through one unique code on each package, enabling a frictionless experience for consumers and ultimate traceability for processors.

Don Schnabel continued "We are demonstrating the capability to print unique GS1 compliant QR codes on demand at Pack Expo, using our Moda Bag. This on-demand making unit can print both fixed and variable graphics on site at the processor. The unit is wash-down ready and is built to replace a rack of premade bags on the packaging floor. Visitors to Pack Expo can view a live demonstration of the Amcor Moda Bag at booth SU07244".

The VerifyMe solution integrates with the new GS1 Digital Link standard to provide traceability through the supply-chain to end consumers, while at the same time helping brands and producers to comply with traceability regulations such as the US FDA Food Traceability Rule. Consumers are increasingly curious about the provenance and attributes of the food they are consuming, and this technology provides a channel to share that information backed by data-driven evidence.

Adam Stedham, President and CEO of VerifyMe said "We are delighted that Amcor is demonstrating our connected packaging solution at Pack Expo in Las Vegas. VerifyMe acquired, the New Zealand based, Trust Codes Global to vertically integrate its technology stack, brand protection, and brand enhancement offerings into our Authentication Segment. We believe Trust Codes Global's deep domain expertise and product development in machine learning and AI, and industry expertise in food, nutrition, beverage, and nutraceuticals, provides the capability to deliver better outcomes to customers facing counterfeit, brand connection and diversion issues."

Incorporating the Trust Codes Global leading product cloud into VerifyMe's Authentication services significantly elevates our traceability offering. As a product offering, our clients have access to data-driven brand protection and standards-based traceability out of the box. Trust Codes Global has a proven platform, with customers who are leading the way in traceability and GS1 2D barcode migration. We believe VerifyMe is well-positioned to lead North American and European customers along the journey of complying with new traceability requirements.

About Amcor

Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions across a variety of materials for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. In fiscal year 2023, 41,000 Amcor people generated $14.7 billion in annual sales from operations that span 218 locations in 41 countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

About VerifyMe, Inc.

VerifyMe, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRME ), together with its subsidiaries, Trust Codes Global and PeriShip Global, provides traceability, brand protection and brand enhancement solutions. The company operates an Authentication Segment and a Precision Logistics Segment to provide item-level traceability, anti-diversion and anti-counterfeit protection, brand protection and enhancement technology solutions, as well as specialized logistics for time and temperature sensitive products. VerifyMe serves customers worldwide. To learn more, visit www.verifyme.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements are described in VerifyMe's Annual Report and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

