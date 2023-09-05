Firm adds previous director of FX and Currency Overlay at NAB (National Australia Bank), Katie Renouf

Highly experienced Financial Markets professional with more than 20 years experience, specializing in delivery of FX solutions to asset owners, asset managers and alternative fund structures

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent employee-owned financial services firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Katie Renouf as a Senior Vice President in Global Investment Management, reflecting the firm's continued strategic expansion within the European market. This senior hire marks a significant step forward in Mesirow's global growth strategy, reinforcing its commitment to delivering innovative solutions to clients across Europe.

Institutional Investor Demand Drives Mesirow London Team Expansion (PRNewswire)

Katie brings a wealth of experience in developing & distributing FX solutions to institutional investors - Joe Hoffman

"Katie brings a wealth of experience in developing and distributing FX solutions to institutional investors and investment consultants across Europe," said Joe Hoffman, Senior Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Currency Management. "Her experience and deep understanding of the European market will play a pivotal role in serving clients and advancing our strategic growth priorities."

"With the addition of Katie, our ability to deliver tailored solutions that cater to the distinct challenges and opportunities of the European market comes at a time when the demand for Currency solutions is rapidly increasing in the region," said Steve Swierczewski, Senior Managing Director and Head of Mesirow Global Investment Management Distribution. "By establishing a stronger presence in London, Mesirow aims to deepen relationships with existing clients and partners further while tapping new markets."

Katie has 20 years of experience in FX roles for large financial institutions. Before joining Mesirow, she was a Director in FX & Overlay sales at NAB, responsible for developing solutions for a range of sophisticated investors. Before that, she worked in a senior FX role at BNP Paribas Securities Services.

About Mesirow Global Investment Management

With global headquarters in Chicago, Mesirow Global Investment Management provides clients global alternative and traditional strategies that are customized by special teams to address individual risk and return objectives. Mesirow offers institutional investors customized currency management, high-quality private equity partnership and sponsorship opportunities, compelling direct real estate investments, small cap and small-mid cap equity strategies and fixed income products with distinct risk-return profiles for unique liquidity needs and capital constraints. For more information, please visit: mesirow.com/capabilities/global-investment-management

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities and our culture. Mesirow has $56.8 billion in regulatory assets under management, $57.3 billion in assets under advisement and $142.5 billion in non-securities currency assets under management as of June 30, 2023.1 To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIA firms by Barron's.

Media

mediainquiries@mesirow.com | Michael Herley | 203.308.1409

Mesirow refers to Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. and its divisions, subsidiaries and affiliates. The Mesirow name and logo are registered service marks of Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc., © 2023, Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc. All rights reserved. Investment management services provided through Mesirow Financial Investment Management, Inc., Mesirow Institutional Investment Management, Inc. and Mesirow Financial Private Equity Advisors, Inc., all SEC-registered investment advisor, a CFTC registered commodity trading advisors and member of the NFA, or Mesirow Financial International UK, Ltd. ("MFIUK"), authorized and regulated by the FCA, depending on the jurisdiction.

As of 06.30.23 unless otherwise noted. | 1. "Assets under supervision" includes regulatory assets under management; assets under advisement; and non-securities currency assets under management. For these purposes: (1) regulatory assets under management ("RAUM") is calculated in accordance with Instruction 5A of Form ADV and includes all assets of securities portfolios (both discretionary and non-discretionary). (2) Some assets under advisement ("AUA") are on a 45-to-90-day lag due to time needed to confirm away assets. (3) Currency assets under management includes AUM associated with (i) active and passive currency risk management products $141.15 billion, (ii) non-fx overlay strategies such as equitization and beta overlays $713.60 million, and (iii) alpha strategies $633.50 million. In all such cases, AUM is calculated based on notional value of currency investments. Additionally, AUM for alpha strategies is adjusted because clients can select a volatility target (generally between 2% and 12% annualized), which is normalized to 2% in order to create a consistent depiction of alpha strategy AUM. This results in a "scaled" AUM, which is higher than the actual aggregate notional value of all alpha strategy portfolios if clients have selected a volatility target higher than 2%. As of 06.30.2023, the "unscaled" AUM for alpha strategies was $205.85 million.

Award recognition disclosures: https://www.mesirow.com/award-recognition-disclosures

(PRNewsfoto/Mesirow) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mesirow Financial Holdings, Inc.