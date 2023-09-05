Nautica and KROST Unveil Co-Branded Capsule Collection

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nautica, a global lifestyle brand, today unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection with KROST, a mission-driven New York-based fashion label. Nautica x KROST fuses Nautica's signature heritage with KROST's contemporary aesthetic.

Krost x Nautica (PRNewswire)

Drawing inspiration from the Nautica archives and the brand's heritage, the collection includes an assortment of classic, retro and refined silhouettes with stripes, color blocking and shoreline designs that are native to Nautica's legacy. The Nautica x KROST collection boasts a diverse array of garments designed to appeal to vintage enthusiasts. Stand-out pieces include patchwork quarter zips, crew rugby shirts, windbreakers, shorts, t-shirts and more.

"Our partnership with KROST was a thoughtful connection," said Steve McSween, Vice President - Global Design at Nautica. "They are a young brand that brought a point of view rich with nautical references and a heart for our environment. I was thrilled to have collaborated with them on this special occasion."

The collaboration reflects the shared commitment of Nautica and KROST to contribute positively to the planet's health and future by dedicating 1% of net sales to support the vital work of Oceana, a longtime Nautica collaborator and the largest international organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Proceeds of the collaboration will aid in the preservation and protection of marine ecosystems, the reduction of plastic pollution, the conservation of endangered species and the promotion of sustainable fishing practices.

"The upcoming Nautica x KROST release in support of Oceana has been a truly humbling and exciting experience for both myself and the team. We are honored and eternally grateful to have worked together to design a collection that pays homage to Nautica's iconic heritage while also reflecting our shared values of giving back," said Samuel Krost, Founder of KROST.

The Nautica x KROST Collection is more than apparel; it's a statement of dedication to timeless fashion and the preservation of our planet's most precious resource. The products are available online at nautica.com, krostnewyork.com and select retailers starting today.

For more details on this collection as well as brand updates follow @nautica and @krostnewyork on social media.

About Nautica

Drawing from the essence of the water and the currents of the world, Nautica is a global lifestyle brand that creates style that's iconic, yet modern and innovative in its fit, feel and function. Nautica is one of the most recognized American brands in the world, with over 70 categories including apparel, accessories and a home collection for men, women and children. Nautica is available in nearly 1,300 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops in more than 30 countries worldwide, as well as on nautica.com .

Follow @nautica on Instagram , Facebook and Pinterest.

About KROST

KROST is a mission-driven brand with the goal of increasing awareness surrounding the societal issues of gun reform, climate change, and food insecurity. KROST shares the stories of these causes through the products we design and the different partnerships we form to help make an impactful, authentic, and collective effort towards change. The brand believes that progress is created when people stand together, accept one another and support each other. Follow KROST on Instagram + Pinterest .

About Oceana

Oceana's mission aligns with the collection's maritime inspiration, striving to influence pivotal policy decisions on a national level to ensure a sustainable future for our oceans. Oceana is the largest international advocacy organization dedicated solely to ocean conservation. Oceana is rebuilding abundant and biodiverse oceans by winning science-based policies in countries that control one-quarter of the world's wild fish catch. With more than 275 victories that stop overfishing, habitat destruction, oil and plastic pollution, and the killing of threatened species like turtles, whales, and sharks, Oceana's campaigns are delivering results. A restored ocean means that 1 billion people can enjoy a healthy seafood meal every day, forever. Together, we can save the oceans and help feed the world. Visit Oceana.org to learn more.

Krost x Nautica (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nautica