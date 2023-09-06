Los Angeles Auto Show® Confirms Strongest Brand Engagement since 2019

Major automotive manufacturers recognize influence of California market, making 2023 LA Auto Show® the leading automotive event on this year's calendar

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Auto Show® is thrilled to confirm that 2023 will be its strongest event since the automotive industry's resurgence from the COVID pandemic. With more manufacturers occupying larger booth spaces and a broader selection of vehicles available for ride & drive experiences than ever before, show visitors can expect an elevated and dynamic day out when the show opens from November 17-26 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. And the media will have exclusive access to a full schedule of model debuts, press conferences and discussion panels on November 16 during AutoMobility LA®, the annual media and industry preview day.

"We were exhilarated to receive confirmation of attendance from most of the auto makers very early this year," said LA Auto Show President, Terri Toennies. "Their enthusiastic involvement reaffirms the pivotal role of the California market in the automotive world, as well as the manufacturers' confidence in our ability to serve as a crucial touchpoint to connect with both existing and prospective customers."

Appealing to fans of American iron and international design alike, the show boasts a diverse range of brands eager to engage and connect with active vehicle shoppers, automotive enthusiasts and families throughout Southern California. Participating across the exhibits, activations, and ride & drive opportunities with the latest electric, hybrid, and gas-powered vehicles, this year's lineup features a stellar roster of brands including: Acura, Aston Martin, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Ford, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lincoln, Lucid, Mazda, Nissan, Polestar, Porsche, Ram, Subaru, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo.

As a result of this overwhelming industry support for the 2023 show, a number of driving tracks have been moved outside to the new Electric Avenue Test Track. While several indoor tracks and driving experiences will remain, this combination will allow an unprecedented number of visitors to partake in the ride & drive programs throughout the 10-day event.

The popularity of the show, coupled with the extensive lineup of participating brands and driving tracks solidifies California's status as not only the largest US automotive market but also a global leader in electric vehicle adoption. As pioneers in the EV ownership process, Californians are helping to establish vehicle and charging technology, procedures and habits that will be adopted by drivers around the world as electric vehicles continue to permeate the global market.

During AutoMobility LA, media, industry, and show attendees will be able to select from an extraordinary variety of ride & drives and witness a number of global and national vehicle debuts, allowing guests to see the newest models. Notably, this extends beyond major manufacturers to include emerging brands and startups, such as the new Verge two-wheeler and the all-electric, hassle-free Pebble RV among the many exciting reveals. Further details of the planned debuts will be shared in due course.

"We will announce more details about auto maker debuts, individual activations and test drives soon, as well as some very special new exhibits," added Toennies. "Time and again, LA Auto Show has consistently offered an unmatched opportunity to experience and compare a wide variety of brands in a single location, which is what active shoppers love most about our show.

Future announcements will highlight the expanded lifestyle elements and unprecedented celebrity involvement, making the 2023 LA Auto Show an entertaining spectacle you won't want to miss.

TICKETS

The 2023 Los Angeles Auto Show will be cashless. All tickets can be purchased online at laautoshow.com/tickets with a credit card or bank card.

Multiple ticketing programs provide a variety of options for families and individuals. The most popular option allows guests to choose the day they come with ticket prices for children, seniors and adults ranging from $8-23 plus applicable service fees. Special VIP programs offer advance entry on weekends and range from $12-45 for Weekend Early Entry, and $45-100 for VIP Guided Tours held on weekends and select weekdays, led by an automotive expert.

Additionally, special promotions will be available for a limited time including Opening Day, Military Monday, First Responder Tuesday, and Thanksgiving Four Packs with individual tickets ranging from $6-18 plus applicable service fees.

For additional show information and full pricing details, please visit laautoshow.com.

MEDIA REGISTRATION

Registration is open for Media and Industry professionals wishing to attend the Automobility LA preview day on Thursday November 16. Registration is complimentary for accredited and approved media. Industry attendees will be offered an "early bird" registration fee of $75 through October 15. After that date, the full registration fee of $150 will apply to all approved industry registrants. Registration is accessible at laautoshow.com/media-and-industry-day

ABOUT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW® (LA AUTO SHOW®)

Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show® is widely recognized as one of the most influential shows globally. Reflective of its location, the show celebrates the love affair Angelenos have with their cars and offers a global platform to industry technology and innovation, synonymous with California.

The show runs for 10 full days over the Thanksgiving period and is a must-attend destination for many industry influencers, car enthusiasts and families wanting to enjoy a day out over the holiday season. Held annually at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the LA Auto Show contributes several hundred million dollars to the local economy, stimulates the local job market, and is the number one revenue generator for the LA Convention Center.

Taking place on November 16, AutoMobility LA media and industry day will include a range of groundbreaking industry announcements and reveals. Doors open to the public November 17-26. LA Auto Show is owned and operated by ANSA Productions. To receive the latest show news and information, follow the LA Auto Show on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn and sign up for alerts at laautoshow.com.

