Loanspark Reinforces Its Commercial Real Estate Lending Capabilities, Enabling Mortgage Companies and Brokers, and Real Estate Agencies Generate Additional Revenues

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loanspark, Business Lending as a Service (BLaaS) fintech startup that enables B2B companies become a lending source to its customers, announced today that it has significantly grown its Commercial Real Estate (CRE) capabilities to deepen their offerings for Mortgage Companies and Brokers, as well as Real Estate Agencies in the current volatile market.

The company expands its extensive Lending Marketplace yet again by adding over 100 new lenders, including banks, private investors, and balance sheet lenders. With this expansion, Loanspark offers Commercial Property-Assessed Clean Energy (CPACE) programs for multi-family, hospitality and other initiatives.

In addition, Loanspark now funds transactions up to $150M and facilitates commercial loans for single-family, retail, multi-family, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

This demonstrates Loanspark's strong commitment to not only creating jobs for Loan Officers and Mortgage Brokers, but also improving Loan Officer retention while generating a much needed revenue stream to Mortgage Companies in current market conditions. In addition, Loanspark serves as the dedicated business purpose loan Partner to Real Estate Agencies.

The benefits of Loanspark don't stop there - estimated 20-30% of inquiries to loan officers are about business funding or commercial real estate loans, forcing the loan officer to turn their customer inquiries away, or to refer to a singular resource with limiting funding options. Loanspark's Lending Marketplace can quickly become a resource of unlimited capital solutions for these borrowers and Real Estate and Mortgage Companies and Brokers.

"In our mission and goal to fund our partners' business customers and through our constantly growing Lending Marketplace, we keep finding new ways to offer more, better, faster, easier funding solutions to ensure prosperity for all," says Loanspark Founder and CEO Michael Barnett.

In addition to broadening the offerings and increasing transaction amounts, Loanspark is able to fund foreign investors, offer unlimited cash-out options, and provide programs that don't require tax returns or debt to income ratio (DTI) decision making. The company also serves as the facilitator of title, appraisal and home insurance, truly making it a seamless and easy to work with solution.

As Michael puts it, "We noticed the growing CRE activity across the board despite the prevailing economic hardships, indicating a growing demand for CRE funding products. Our partners needed lending programs that fill the property-based financing void in various business communities. As a mortgage executive veteran, I'm thrilled to extend these valuable opportunities to mortgage and real estate professionals, enabling them to assist their customers in securing the necessary funding for their commercial real estate and business endeavors, all while collaborating with the same trusted partners they've relied on for their residential financing needs."

About Loanspark

Loanspark is at the forefront of innovation in the world of Business Lending as a Service (BLaaS), setting new industry standards with its cutting-edge solutions. Specializing in Commercial Real Estate (CRE) financing, business term loans, working capital loans, consolidation loans, equipment financing, SBA loans, business lines of credit and responsible business cash advances. Loanspark has taken its commitment to excellence and versatility to the next level, solidifying its position as a true game-changer.

Loanspark advocates and promotes customized business lending products and services that deliver meaningful value for its partners' customers, sparking growth in business communities everywhere.

