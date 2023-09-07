RS Adds Three New Quality-Centric Component Suppliers

The three new suppliers, Adam Tech, Switch Components, Inc., and 80/20 Inc., further

FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RS, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of industrial product and service solutions, again expanded its product offering, adding three new quality-centric component suppliers to its line card of more than 700 trusted suppliers.

RS Logo. RS is a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions. (PRNewsfoto/RS) (PRNewswire)

Adam Tech, Switch Components, Inc., & 80/20 Inc. offer RS customers new connectivity, switch, & framing system solutions

Adam Tech offers a wide range of electromechanical components, cable assemblies, and custom component solutions designed, engineered, and manufactured to deliver the highest quality at the best possible price. And it doesn't take any shortcuts to do so. Its processes are controlled by multiple comprehensive quality management systems, including ISO13485:16 for medical device manufacturing and IATF:16949 for automotive products, and it operates under an ISO14001:15 Environmental Management System initiative to continually improve its environmental performance by using resources efficiently and reducing waste. In addition, all Adam Tech products are fully compliant with the RoHS 3 (EU 2015/863), China RoHS, China VOC, REACH Annex XVII, Deca BDE, California Prop 65, POP, and ODC directives and are free of halogen, asbestos, rare earth metals, and red phosphorus. RS offers a variety of Adam Tech component solutions, including connectors, cable assemblies, cable glands, and battery holders.

Switch Components, Inc. (SCI) is recognized as a pioneer in developing and manufacturing innovative illuminated and non-illuminated switches and offers a wide range of high-quality AC and DC switch products engineered to serve the electrical, electronic, and transportation industries. It was established as a new independent component division of Triad Partners, LLC in 2018. Prior to that, SCI manufactured and sold products through its sister divisions, OptiFuse and Vortex Technologies. SCI is also committed to providing products that meet or exceed RoHS directives and REACH regulations and ensuring that all products are lead- and conflict-free. RS offers a variety of Switch Components solutions, including switches, connectors, LED indicators, and industrial controls such as solenoids and digital volt and amp meters.

80/20 Inc. specializes in designing and developing modular T-slot aluminum framing systems engineered for maximum versatility and flexibility and offers an extensive range of components, connectors, fasteners, and accessories essential for constructing robust, functional structures. The company adheres to rigorous manufacturing and testing processes to deliver products that meet the highest industry standards, and its commitment to innovation and design excellence allows it to keep pace with industry trends and offer cutting-edge solutions for evolving customer needs. RS offers a wide range of 80/20 Inc. products, including light- and heavy-duty modular T-slot aluminum framing system components ideal for building modular automation solutions, robotic arms, machine frames, guarding, enclosures, displays, and workstations and backed by the company's one-year defect-free guarantee.

To learn more about these suppliers and their products, please click the embedded links above, contact your local RS representative at 1.866.433.5722, or reach out to our technical support team. For more information about enclosures, racks, and cabinets, switches, industrial controls, connectors, cable, and connectivity solutions, please visit the links embedded here to access content from the RS Expert Advice series of thought leadership articles, interviews, and podcasts.

About RS in the Americas

In the Americas region, RS stocks more than 250,000 industrial and electronic products from more than 700 trusted suppliers . These solutions cover categories extending from automation and control equipment to interconnect, passive, active, and electromechanical components and include more than 80,000 high-quality, competitively priced RS PRO products. For more information, please visit https://us.rs-online.com or connect with us via social media on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and YouTube .

About RS Group

RS Group plc provides product and service solutions that help our customers design, build, maintain, repair, and operate industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. We stock more than 750,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provide a wide range of product and service solutions to 1.1 million customers.

We support customers across the product lifecycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance, repair, and operation phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2023 reported revenue of £2,982 million.

For more information, please visit https://www.rsgroup.com/ or connect with us on LinkedIn or Twitter .

