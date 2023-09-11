DEEPX Charts Path to a Limitless Open Edge AI Ecosystem with New AI Dev Kits that Break GPU Boundaries

CEO Lokwon Kim discloses plans to integrate industry-leading open-source hardware into the company's Edge AI technology roadmap at AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DEEPX, a leading AI semiconductor technology company makes significant advancements towards creating an expansive Edge AI ecosystem by introducing innovative Edge AI Development Kits that transcend the limitations of GPUs. The company, known for its pioneering work in artificial intelligence semiconductors for Edge devices, is gearing up to participate in the AI Hardware & Edge AI Summit in Silicon Valley, set to run from September 12th to 14th.

M.2 Module based Orange Pi (DEEPX) (PRNewswire)

At this prestigious event, DEEPX's CEO Lokwon Kim will share the stage with luminaries like Professor Andrew Ng of Landing AI and Tenstorrent CEO Jim Keller. More than 100 major tech companies, including Microsoft, Google, Intel, AMD, and Qualcomm, will converge to discuss the latest trends and insights in AI hardware and edge AI.

DEEPX is poised to unveil five cutting-edge technologies, encompassing support for the latest AI algorithms, GPU-level AI precision, unmatched power-to-performance efficiency, comprehensive solutions for diverse Edge AI applications, and a commanding cost competitiveness in manufacturing units.

Live demonstrations at the DEEPX booth will be a highlight, featuring AI algorithms running on DEEPX's Neural Processing Unit (NPU) within a compact camera module, tailor-made for applications in smart cameras, mobility solutions, robotics, and home appliances. Furthermore, AI algorithms will be showcased running on robots through DEEPX's DX-M1 M.2 module connected to the Orange Pi open embedded platform.

On the second day of the summit, Wed., Sept. 13 at 3:20 p.m. PT, DEEPX's CEO Lokwon Kim will present a visionary perspective on "Edge AI technology for everyone, everywhere." The presentation will underscore the company's mission of establishing a boundless Edge AI ecosystem, propelled by the formidable AI computing power offered through DEEPX's AI Application Development Kit.

An exciting development in the pipeline also involves DEEPX's roadmap for compatibility testing of its products with Open Source Hardware (OSHW), including industry leading embedded boards like Raspberry Pi, Orange Pi, LattePanda, NXP boards, and more. These products will be distributed as part of DEEPX's AI Application Development Kit program, aimed at empowering academia and the broader public with the ability to seamlessly implement AI on various embedded systems. This initiative aligns with DEEPX's overarching vision of "AI technology for everyone, everywhere."

In addition, DEEPX is forging strategic partnerships with module and IT system OEMs across the globe. These collaborations aim to integrate DEEPX's products into various embedded systems, with plans to expand the range of open-source hardware products compatible with DEEPX's offerings in the future.

About DEEPX

DEEPX is a leading AI semiconductor technology company dedicated to driving innovation in the rapidly evolving edge AI landscape. With their state-of-the-art AI chip product line, DEEPX aims to revolutionize industries such as robotics, smart cities, surveillance, and more. Through technological excellence, strategic collaborations, and a global outlook, DEEPX is committed to establishing the industry standard for AI semiconductors worldwide.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Lisa Warren-Plungy: Lisa.plungy@deepx.ai

Headquarters: Ella Lee: lah@deepx.ai

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DEEPX