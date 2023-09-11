Business Break
Rhode Island Energy Financial Statements Now Available on PPL Corporation's Website

Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today announced that it has published three years of audited annual financial statements for The Narragansett Electric Company, a PPL subsidiary doing business as Rhode Island Energy (RIE).

The financial statements for fiscal years ending Dec. 31, 2022, 2021 and 2020 have been added to the Fixed Income Information page on the investor portion of PPL's website.

These statements are being shared online to provide investors and other stakeholders with financial information about the subsidiary, which is not currently an SEC registrant. The company intends to publish annual financial statements for RIE in subsequent years as they become available.

About PPL
PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to more than 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

