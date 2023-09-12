The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance welcomes Loyola University Chicago's Stritch School of Medicine.

Loyola University Chicago Stritch School of Medicine joins Caris' extensive network of leading cancer institutions and research consortia committed to improving patient outcomes through innovations in precision medicine

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®(Caris), the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI, announced today that Loyola University Chicago's Stritch School of Medicine has joined the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA).

The POA is a growing network of leading cancer centers and research consortia across the globe that collaborate to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research, with its members working together to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients. POA members are uniquely positioned to leverage Caris' highly sophisticated AI bioinformatics and machine learning capabilities across the company's massive clinico-genomic database to enable innovative research to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

"This is an exciting moment to be in cancer research and our team of physician-scientists is glad to join the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance as it leads the way to improving the lives of people living with cancer," said William Small, Jr., M.D., chair, department of Radiation Oncology, Loyola Stritch School of Medicine and director, Cardinal Bernardin Cancer Center.

"We're happy to welcome Loyola University and the Cardinal Bernadin Cancer Center into the growing Caris Precision Oncology Alliance network," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the POA. "Our visions and goals are aligned in leveraging big data and precision oncology research to improve the outcomes of all patients diagnosed with cancer. We look forward to collaborating with physicians and researchers at Loyola University Chicago."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 89 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through Caris molecular profiling, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker-directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, POA member institutions have access to the most comprehensive clinico-genomic database in the industry, which includes matched molecular and clinical outcomes data from hundreds of thousands of cancer patients, covering over 1 million data points per patient.

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is the leading next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and delivering innovative solutions to revolutionize healthcare and improve the human condition using molecular science and AI. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms, Caris has created the large-scale, clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of sequencing power, big data and AI technologies provides an unmatched platform to deliver the next-generation of precision medicine tools for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com.

About Loyola University Chicago

Founded in 1870, Loyola University Chicago is one of the nation's largest Jesuit, Catholic universities, with more than 16,600 students (including nearly 11,500 undergraduates). The University has four campuses: three in the greater Chicago area and one in Rome, Italy and encompasses 14 schools, colleges, and institutes. Ranked a top national university by U.S. News & World Report, Loyola is among a select group of universities recognized for community service and engagement by prestigious national organizations like the Carnegie Foundation and the Corporation for National and Community Service. To learn more, visit LUC.edu. Learn more about Loyola's Stritch School of Medicine.

