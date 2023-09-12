State Power Investment Corporation's innovative smart power plant tech (3iPP) attracts considerable interest in Malaysia

SHANGHAI, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 11th, 2023, the China-Malaysia Integrated Intelligent Impactless Power Plant (3iPP) Development Forum took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This forum, hosted by State Power Investment Corporation (SPIC) Shanghai Energy Technology Development Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as SPIC Shanghai Energy Tech), successfully attracted a substantial audience. Of particular interest was the 3iPP presented by SPIC. The event featured participation and speeches from notable figures such as Mr. Chang Lih Kang, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation of Malaysia; Mr. Sun Shuqiang, Minister Counselor of the Economic and Commercial Office of the Chinese Embassy in Malaysia; and Mr. Huang Dongsong, Deputy General Manager of SPIC Shanghai Energy Technology Development Co. Ltd. The forum gathered over 100 attendees, including representatives from Malaysian government agencies, as well as professionals from various sectors, including technology innovation, new energy, green finance, higher education institutions, and businesses.

Throughout the forum, in-depth discussions and exchanges centered on the advancement of the China-Malaysia Integrated Intelligent Impactless Power Plant. A highlight of the event was the signing of a strategic cooperation memorandum of understanding between SPIC Energy Malaysia Berhad and Malaysia's Majuperak Holdings Berhad.

The study regarding the plan and prospect of Malaysia's 3iPP holds the promise of not only bolstering technological and industrial innovation cooperation between China and Malaysia but also of applying a range of technological innovations to facilitate Malaysia's shift towards green energy. This initiative closely aligns with the imperative of combating climate change and promoting sustainable human development.

