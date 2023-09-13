Michael Baker International Names Karen White National Broadband Practice Executive

Ms. White brings 25 years of industry experience to role overseeing firm's Broadband Practice, providing the full lifecycle of broadband services

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that Karen White has joined the firm as National Broadband Practice Executive. In this role, Ms. White will lead Michael Baker's Broadband Practice to ensure the high-quality execution of broadband projects for clients, as well as be responsible for business development and the identification, pursuit and winning of broadband projects across the U.S. with states, territories, Tribal governments and other public sector entities.

"Broadband technology has revolutionized the very way we live and communicate, including how services are provided and business is conducted. Michael Baker believes in closing the digital divide and ensuring reliable, high-speed internet for all," said Dan Kieny, President, Consulting and Technology Solutions, at Michael Baker International. "Karen has served in key roles for many high-profile, multi-million-dollar communications systems projects for clients across states, municipalities and transit organizations. I am confident that under Karen's leadership, Michael Baker's Broadband Practice will continue to grow and enable broadband access and digital inclusivity across the nation."

Ms. White brings 25 years of leadership experience in municipal, commercial and public safety telecommunications, including the planning, design, procurement and implementation of wireless broadband systems and communications software, to her new role. Prior to joining Michael Baker, she served as Vice President, Client Solutions for CTC Technology & Energy, where she oversaw state and local engagements with clients spanning the U.S. Earlier in her career, Ms. White held roles with Federal Engineering, Inc. and Motorola Solutions. Her professional appointments and memberships include the U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) SAFECOM Committee, the National Association of Telecommunications Officers and Advisors (NATOA) and the National Public Safety Telecommunications Council, where she is Chair of the Technology & Broadband Committee and Vice-Chair of the Broadband Emerging Technology Working Group.

Ms. White earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering and Bachelor of Music degree in Music Engineering Technology from the University of Miami.

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services spanning five distinct Verticals: Infrastructure, Design-Build Services, Federal Programs and Services, Consulting and Technology Solutions (CTS) and Sustainable and Resilient Solutions (SRS). The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design and civil engineering for diverse bridge, highway, water, rail and transit and aviation projects, as well as planning, architecture, environmental and construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner to clients, providing comprehensive services and solutions, delivering expertise and quality, and embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation, engineered models and public safety software as a service (SaaS).

The firm's 3,900 employees across more than 85 office locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years.

