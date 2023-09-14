Cinctive Expands Global Macro and Healthcare Investment Teams as Firm Marks Four Year Anniversary

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinctive Capital Management ("Cinctive") today announced the addition of four investment professionals further enhancing its global macro and healthcare investment expertise. These additions to Cinctive's team of experienced investment professionals come in conjunction with the celebration of the firm's fourth anniversary, and as part of its initiative to further diversify the solutions offered to investors.

The additions included appointing veteran global macro manager Jeff Enslin as a portfolio manager. Mr. Enslin previously spent over two decades as a portfolio manager at Caxton Associates LP. Additionally, the healthcare team of Jay Kim and Sue Lee will join Cinctive as portfolio manager and senior analyst, respectively. Mr. Kim and Ms. Lee were previously at Moore Capital Management, LP, and will oversee a healthcare-focused long/short strategy. The firm also announced the appointment of Chandler Willett as a healthcare portfolio manager. Mr. Willett was previously the founder of Stevens Point Capital.

Since its founding in September 2019, Cinctive has expanded from its focus on global long/short equity strategies to add both global macro and quantitative capabilities. Said Rich Schimel, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Cinctive, "Since starting Cinctive, our goal has been to expand our strategies and teams for the benefit of our investors. Adding experienced talent is integral to our continued success and we are pleased at the number of seasoned investment teams here at Cinctive."

Said Larry Sapanksi, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Cinctive, "From the beginning, Cinctive sought to create a collaborative, team-oriented culture. We have done just that and are excited at the number and caliber of investment professionals attracted to the firm as we continue to expand our platform and the solutions we offer to investors."

Mr. Enslin has in excess of 30 years of experience in the finance industry. Earlier in his career, he spent over 23 years in various senior roles at Caxton Associates LP, a leading macro-focused investment manager. Mr. Enslin graduated from Lehigh University with a B.S. in Finance and received his M.B.A. in Finance and International Business from New York University's Stern School of Business.

Mr. Kim has been in the healthcare space for over 20 years and joins the firm from Moore Capital Management, LP, where he served as a long/short equity portfolio manager focused on healthcare investing. Prior to joining Moore, Mr. Kim was a senior analyst at Cadian Capital Management. Mr. Kim graduated from the University of Chicago with a B.A. in Biological Sciences and received his Master of Science in Biological Sciences from Stanford University.

Ms. Lee joins Cinctive as a senior analyst on Mr. Kim's team. Previously, she served for three years as a portfolio manager alongside Jay at Moore Capital Management, LP. Ms. Lee is a graduate of Wesleyan University, where she studied Political Science.

Mr. Willett most recently ran proprietary capital at Stevens Point Capital. Previously, he worked at Fidelity Investments for over 13 years, with his most recent role being an equity portfolio manager. Prior to that, he was an equity research associate at Goldman Sachs covering pharmaceuticals. Mr. Willett graduated from Duke University with a B.A. in Economics.

About Cinctive Capital Management

Cinctive Capital Management is an alternative investment multi-manager platform. The firm is headquartered in New York at 55 Hudson Yards. For more information, see https://www.cinctive.com/.

