The Cordish Companies and Power & Light District Celebrate Grand Opening of Iconic Three Light Luxury Apartments in Kansas City, MO

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies and Power & Light District are proud to announce the grand opening of Three Light Luxury Apartments in Kansas City, MO. Team members from The Cordish Companies and Power & Light District were joined by Mayor Quinton Lucas, City Manager Brian Platt, city officials and distinguished guests from the City of Kansas City, MO to celebrate the opening of the brand-new addition to Kansas City's skyline. Click here to download video and image files.

A landmark tower of gleaming glass, Three Light joins its sister properties, One Light and Two Light – both 97% occupied, as the next phase of luxury living in the Power & Light District. With its own distinctive take on an immersive downtown Kansas City lifestyle that offers convenience and walkability, Three Light sits steps away from the legendary Midland Theatre, Cosentino's Downtown Market, Kansas City Live!, T-Mobile Center, Genesis Health Clubs, KC Streetcar line, dozens of restaurants, shops and entertainment venues, cultural destinations like the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, and forthcoming South Loop Link Park over I-670.

"On behalf of my family and our entire team at The Cordish Companies, we are excited to celebrate the grand opening of Three Light Luxury Apartments and are honored to continue playing a role in the forward momentum of downtown Kansas City," stated Blake Cordish, Principal of The Cordish Companies. "Like its sister properties One Light and Two Light, Three Light is on par with any residential community in the country. We are extremely proud of what we have delivered with Three Light and know that it will be a vibrant addition to the Power & Light District and the Kansas City skyline for decades to come."

Since the opening of the nine-city block Power & Light District, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year, downtown Kansas City has garnered national attention for its urban renaissance. The transformation has included more than $9.7 billion in public and private investment over the last 15 years, with more than 12,111 new apartment units and 5,326 new or renovated hotel rooms, as well as the KC Streetcar line. The Power & Light District, developed by The Cordish Companies, is the most visited destination in the state of Missouri welcoming over 10 million visitors per year.

"When I think about all of the development that's going on around the Power & Light District, Three Light, and beyond, it's bringing jobs, it's bringing excitement," said Mayor Quinton Lucas, Kansas City, MO. "To my friends at The Cordish Companies, I want to say thank you for not only taking a chance on Three Light, but on the Power & Light District in the early 2000s. Every challenge that has come along the way, from recessions, pandemics, and beyond, you have continued to build and invest and show that even if you are not originally from here, you are true Kansas Citians."

For nearly two decades, The Cordish Companies has invested in downtown Kansas City, both new construction projects and the restoration of historic buildings including the B&B Theatre and a two-year, multi-million dollar renovation of the Midland Theatre, which first opened its doors in 1927. Earlier this summer, Cordish commenced construction on Midland Lofts, the transformation of the historic Midland Office Building – an underutilized jewel that has been vacant for more than 20 years – to 135 loft apartments. Upon completion in May 2024, Cordish will have added over 1,000 new residences to downtown KC since One Light's opening in 2015.

"HUD is proud to have been a partner in Three Light since its inception," said Ken Cooper, Production Division Director, U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development. "This public private partnership brings together the strengths and expertise of both public and private sectors uniting their resources, knowledge and innovation. The Cordish team has elevated the level of apartment living in Kansas City and its downtown renaissance continues with this development team that's passionately committed to their projects."

A Signature Luxury Living Experience

Located at the corner of Truman Road and Main Street, the new 25-story, 288-unit building includes a seven-story parking garage with 472 spaces, as well as 7,600 square feet of ground-level retail space. With units starting at $1,350/month, there is a wide variety of unit sizes and floorplans including spacious studio apartments, one- and two-bedroom units, and designer penthouse apartment homes. Units boast floor-to-ceiling windows with inspiring city views, gourmet kitchens, premium stainless-steel appliances, luxury quartz countertops, full-size washers and dryers, and private balconies in select residences.

"We are incredibly proud to open Three Light as Kansas City's newest downtown residential community," said Emelyna Aurich, Director of Property Management for Cordish Living. "The preleasing momentum for Three Light has been remarkable and has exceeded our every expectation. As we open our doors, many of our unit types are 90% leased and we're on pace to reach our target of 99% in the coming months. Our team has spent countless hours ensuring that every detail was specifically curated for this building. It is a celebration of Kansas City, from murals on the exterior of the building to memorable pieces of art throughout the inside. Everywhere you look, the city's rich musical legacy and dynamic present day are honored."

Three Light offers residents over 30,000 square feet of resort-style amenity space and expertly curated concierge services on par with any apartment or condo building in the country. Amenities include:

An expansive eighth-floor outdoor terrace featuring an infinity-edge pool overlooking 14 th street

Clubroom featuring a full-service resident bar and fireplace

Indoor-outdoor party room

Demonstration and entertainment kitchen

State-of-the-art jazz-inspired theater room experience

Game room featuring plush seating, cozy fireplaces, a billiards table, and multiple televisions to entertain or relax

Pet-inclusive community including dog washing stations, dog walking, grooming and away-from-home services

Business center and conference room

A variety of coworking spaces

Fitness center

Infrared sauna

Valet dry cleaning and laundry services

Controlled-access building, including parking garage

24-hour lobby attendant and personal concierge services, including VIP access to events and venues in the Power & Light District and around Kansas City

A Celebration of Kansas City's Vibrant Musical Legacy

Three Light celebrates Kansas City's vibrant musical heritage and its dynamic present day, honoring the city's rich musical legacy with visual salutes to Kansas City jazz legends Count Basie and Charlie "Bird" Parker. All throughout the building, memorable pieces pay tribute to Basie and Bird, with a white-to-black gradient that evokes Basie's piano keys, while brass tones conjure Parker's saxophone.

Murals on the exterior of the building include:

A large jazz-themed mural that was originally painted for the District in 2008 has been recreated on the North side of Three Light as it was covered up during construction. To ensure it had a new home, the District hired local artist Alexander Austin to bring it back to life in its new location. Charlie (Bird) Parker , Mary Lou Williams , Count Basie and some of KC`s most renowned landmarks and architectures were carefully executed to ensure the attractive representation of some of the great people and achievements that are part of the history of Kansas City .

In addition to the mural on the north side of Three Light, a second mural on the south side of the building was also unveiled this week with the lyrics to " Kansas City ."

"Three Light is a sign of continued growth and positive energy in downtown Kansas City," said John Moncke, President of the Power & Light District. "We are welcoming hundreds of additional new residents with this opening, bringing the total number of new apartment homes in the District to nearly 1,000 since One Light opened a few short years ago. For the past 15 years, we've invested in building a world-class community that celebrates Kansas City's rich history and vibrant present day. We look forward to continuing our commitment to expand our residential offerings, retail tenants, and entertainment options in the Power & Light District in the years to come."

Throughout the month of September to celebrate the opening of Three Light, the Power & Light District is partnering with KC Pet Project – the nonprofit organization operating the KC Campus for Animal Care, Kansas City, Missouri's animal shelter – to reimburse adoption fees and waive pet fees for residents at One Light, Two Light and Three Light. Throughout the month, any current resident who adopts through KC Pet Project will receive a credit for the amount of their adoption fee, up to $150, and a waived pet fee.

For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit www.threelightkc.com, email info@threelightkc.com or call 816-472-0003.

