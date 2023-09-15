Firefly Neuroscience Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking Insights on BNA™ as an Effective Disease Management Program in Psychiatric Practice

Firefly Neuroscience's core technology is an AI-powered EEG analysis platform known as Brain Network Analytics (BNA™). The practical application of BNA™ in a real-world clinical scenario has demonstrated promising results in enhancing treatment outcomes for patients in psychiatric care.

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Firefly Neuroscience Inc. is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking findings of the recent comprehensive study, which explored the potential benefits of utilizing the Brain Network Analytics (BNA™) technology as a disease management program in psychiatric practice. The study amassed data from 2,253 patients who sought treatment at a prominent psychiatric and multispecialty clinic in the US.

The study, which focused on patients with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD), and Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), revealed remarkable insights into the potential of BNA™ technology to transform disease management in psychiatry.

Key Study Findings

Enhanced Therapy Compliance: Depressed patients who underwent BNA™-guided therapy exhibited a significant 15% increase in adherence to MDD treatment protocols, including both antidepressant medications and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS).

Reduced Need for Medication Switching: The study demonstrated a remarkable reduction of over 50% in the necessity to switch antidepressant medications among the patient cohort, underscoring the potential of BNA™ technology to optimize medication selection and dosing.

Amplified General Functioning Improvements: Patients diagnosed with MDD, GAD, and ADHD experienced more than double the improvements in their overall general functioning. BNA™-guided interventions showcased the potential to enhance patients' quality of life and daily functioning holistically.

Elevated Antidepressant Response Rates: The application of BNA™ technology correlated with a notable 10% increase in antidepressant response rates, signifying its potential to augment the efficacy of conventional treatment approaches.

Reduced Non-Responder Rates: Among MDD patients, the study recorded a substantial 17% decrease in the rate of treatment non-responders, suggesting that BNA™ technology holds promise in mitigating treatment resistance and enhancing positive outcomes.

The full report has been published by Alivation Health (2023) and Firefly Neuroscience (2023).

Jon Olsen, Chief Executive Officer at Firefly Neuroscience Inc., commented, "These findings underscore the transformative potential of BNA™ technology in revolutionizing psychiatric treatment. By providing clinicians with unprecedented insights into individual neurophysiological profiles, BNA™ empowers personalized interventions that lead to enhanced treatment adherence, reduced medication switching, and improved overall patient well-being."

Firefly Neuroscience Inc. remains committed to advancing the field of psychiatric and neurological care through its cutting-edge BNA™ technology, with the goal of improving patient outcomes and contributing to the betterment of mental health and cognitive disorders globally.

About Firefly Neuroscience Inc.:

Firefly Neuroscience Inc. is a pioneering AI company developing innovative neuroscientific solutions that improve outcomes for patients with mental illnesses and neurological disorders. Brain Network Analytics (BNATM) is a scalable cloud-based platform built on the company's extensive proprietary database of standardized, high-definition EEG recordings, including behavioral data. Firefly's biomarker discovery AI platform further exploits the database to discover useful biomarkers for clinicians and pharmaceutical companies. With a focus on developing state-of-the-art technologies that bridge the gap between neuroscience and clinical practice, Firefly Neuroscience Inc. is dedicated to transforming brain health by advancing diagnostic and treatment approaches.

References:

Alivation Health. (2023). Improving Patient Outcomes in Psychiatric Care by Objectively Addressing Cognitive Functional Impairment [White Paper]. Retrieved August 23, 2023, from https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7098357195787927552/

Baumeister, C. & Laufer, O. (2023). Brain Network Analytics (BNA™) in the Psychiatric Practice [White Paper]. Firefly Neuroscience. www.fireflyneuro.com/brain-network-analytics-bna-in-the-psychiatric-practice/

