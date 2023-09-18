Sharing Special Thanks With VeloSano Bike to Cure 2023 Riders, Virtual Fundraisers and Teams

Cleveland Clinic and American Greetings help VeloSano participants recognize their supporters

CLEVELAND, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Those who rode in the recent VeloSano Bike to Cure event are making a significant impact in the fight to end cancer, thanks to the thousands who joined to donate and support registered riders, virtual fundraisers and teams. This year, event participants have a new way to share gratitude with their supporters by sending VeloSano "thank you" ecards that are a collaboration between American Greetings and Cleveland Clinic.

Cleveland Clinic and American Greetings help VeloSano participants recognize their supporters with new (PRNewswire)

Post-event, riders and virtual fundraisers from this year's VeloSano Bike to Cure event received a new tool to help them express their gratitude to all who donated or supported them in their fundraising efforts. Participants received links to thank you ecards, made possible by Cleveland Clinic and artists at American Greetings, which include messages of thanks and appreciation related to the VeloSano fight to cure cancer and fund lifesaving cancer research at Cleveland Clinic and Cleveland Clinic Children's.

Nearly two million people across the country are diagnosed with cancer each year. Much more research must be conducted, and quickly, to find the treatments and cure for this devastating disease. Since its inception in 2014, VeloSano participants have raised more than $37 million to fund cancer research at Cleveland Clinic and advance more than 220 cancer research projects. So far this year, the VeloSano Bike to Cure Cleveland event has raised over $4.6 million, and fundraising continues until October 15.

For everyone who wants to end cancer, VeloSano is a global fundraising movement for hope and action, created to swiftly enable the treatments of today and the cures of tomorrow through innovative, transformative cancer research happening at Cleveland Clinic locations around the world.

About American Greetings

American Greetings is a global leader in the large and enduring Celebrations marketplace. The company helps people celebrate holidays, each other, and all of life's special moments, in-person and online, guided by a mission to "make the world a more thoughtful and caring place every single day." American Greetings offers products wherever and however people wish to purchase them – online, in-store, or curbside pickup. Celebrations happen throughout the year, driven by traditional holidays, key milestone moments such as weddings, baby showers, and graduations, as well as recurring everyday events such as birthdays and anniversaries. The company's brands include American Greetings, Papyrus, Recycled Paper Greetings, Paper Rebel, Carlton Cards, Today and Always, DesignWare party goods, and Plus Mark gift wrap and boxed cards. Its digital business unit, AG Interactive, is a leading provider of digital greetings and premium Celebrations content through proprietary technology platforms and apps. Our popular digital brands include American Greetings, Blue Mountain, SmashUps™, justWink™, Pics & Wishes™ and Creatacard™. For more information, visit corporate.americangreetings.com and follow American Greetings @AmericanGreetings on Facebook and @amgreetings on Instagram.

About Cleveland Clinic

Cleveland Clinic is a nonprofit multispecialty academic medical center that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Cleveland, Ohio, it was founded in 1921 by four renowned physicians with a vision of providing outstanding patient care based upon the principles of cooperation, compassion and innovation. Cleveland Clinic has pioneered many medical breakthroughs , including coronary artery bypass surgery and the first face transplant in the United States. U.S. News & World Report consistently names Cleveland Clinic as one of the nation's best hospitals in its annual "America's Best Hospitals" survey. Among Cleveland Clinic's 77,000 employees worldwide are more than 5,658 salaried physicians and researchers, and 19,000 registered nurses and advanced practice providers, representing 140 medical specialties and subspecialties. Cleveland Clinic is a 6,699-bed health system that includes a 173-acre main campus near downtown Cleveland, 23 hospitals, more than 275 outpatient facilities, including locations in northeast Ohio; southeast Florida; Las Vegas, Nevada; Toronto, Canada; Abu Dhabi, UAE; and London, England. In 2022, there were 12.8 million outpatient encounters, 303,000 hospital admissions and observations, and 270,000 surgeries and procedures throughout Cleveland Clinic's health system. Patients came for treatment from every state and 185 countries. Visit us at clevelandclinic.org . Follow us at twitter.com/ClevelandClinic . News and resources available at newsroom.clevelandclinic.org.

