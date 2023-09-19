Five leading tier-one operators deploy the Intersec location platform in 5G SA

Intersec is proud to announce the deployment of its network location platform for five landmark operators in the 5G Standalone network in Europe, the Middle East, and North America since the beginning of 2023.

PARIS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Faced with limitations in their existing legacy platform, the telecom operators recognized the need for a comprehensive change to meet evolving network dynamics and regulatory compliance, guided by the high requirements and tight timelines set by Telecom Regulatory Authorities. Intersec's offering emerged as the clear choice after rigorous analysis and evaluation:

Unlike competitors, Intersec delivered an end-to-end hybrid location platform seamlessly combining active location-based services and passive mass-scale location intelligence. Leveraging 30+ location techniques including RF Fingerprinting and assisted GNSS within the 5G network, the solution achieved pinpoint accuracy of below three meters -- outperforming other providers in comparable tests, while prioritizing real-time updates with minimal latency.

The scalable nature of the platform unlocks a variety of public safety use cases, including public warnings, incident communications, and emergency response services, while providing the flexibility to adapt to future needs.

The Intersec solution surpasses the carriers' expectations, providing exceptional accuracy and readiness to deploy innovative technologies.

"The decision to select Intersec underscores the confidence placed in our local presence, dedicated team, and scalable technology", said Ingolf Ruh, Chief Revenue Officer. "Our commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceeding client expectations remains unwavering. This success paves the way for us to revolutionize the industry and unlock new growth opportunities."

This collaboration propels mobile operators to explore business opportunities beyond regulatory use cases. The high-precision location-based services open new avenues for logistics applications, asset tracking, or geo-statistics, positioning Intersec clients as industry leaders in their region.

Intersec invites industry peers to connect at TM Forum's DTW conference in Copenhagen from September 19th to 21st: https://insights.intersec.com/dtw-2023-ignite-conference

Intersec

Intersec is a global leader in telecom metadata and location intelligence solutions. Designed by fast data experts, our solutions guide telecom operators and governments in their data-driven revolution to build tangible value out of telecom metadata, from efficiently warning people in case of danger to creating new sources of revenue. Our 75 clients in 50 countries leverage our instruments to locate and map nearly one billion mobile devices 24/7. At Intersec, Privacy by Design goes well beyond accepted standards: it assures regulatory compliance, no matter where our clients operate. Learn more at intersec.com.

Contact: Charlotte Cardona, Communications Director, charlotte.cardona@intersec.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1726157/Intersec_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Intersec