FONTAINEBLEAU LAS VEGAS REVOLUTIONIZES THE CITY'S CULINARY LANDSCAPE WITH WORLD-CLASS DINING AND BAR COLLECTION

Chef Gabriela Cámara, Restaurateur Alan Yau, and Chef Evan Funke among acclaimed personalities igniting a vibrant gastronomical renaissance on the Strip

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fontainebleau Las Vegas , the globally anticipated luxury resort and casino brought to life by Fontainebleau Development, is set to reshape the culinary landscape of the Strip. Opening its doors on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023, pending regulatory approvals, the resort will debut with a world-class collection of 36 first-to-market restaurants and bars, continuing throughout 2024. Following the footsteps of Fontainebleau Miami Beach, a decades-long leader and trendsetter in luxury hospitality, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will exceed expectations once more, bringing acclaimed chefs and restaurateurs, including Chef Gabriela Cámara, Restaurateur David Grutman, Restaurateur David Rodolitz, Restaurateur Alan Yau, Chef Evan Funke, and Chef Josh Capon among others, to the resort alongside several Fontainebleau-original concepts.

"Our culinary program is the convergence of tradition and innovation, honoring Fontainebleau's rich 70-year legacy of excellence while also pushing the boundaries for guests with an appetite for adventurous and unforgettable dining," says Fontainebleau Development President Brett Mufson. "This restaurant collection is akin to a symphony. Each concept plays a role in the daily concerts our guests experience, with 1,440 minutes orchestrated with exceptional dining and libations.

"We want to ensure that every moment and theme – from elevated to exceptional, from high-octane to chill – harmonizes seamlessly with their desires and tastes."

"The Fontainebleau Las Vegas food and beverage team boasts an incredible selection of industry veterans who are working tirelessly to bring together experiences Las Vegas has never seen before," adds Executive Vice President of Food and Beverage Bryan O'Shields. "Together, we have been able to unite many of Fontainebleau Miami Beach's famed partners with some of the most culture-defining restaurants from across the globe, bringing Fontainebleau Las Vegas' vision for a best-in-class food and beverage program to life."

With an emphasis on creativity and crafting unexpected dining experiences, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will bring together industry-leading restaurants from the United States, Mexico, and beyond, to make their debut on the Strip. The dining collection will feature new iterations of existing hotspots as well as Fontainebleau Las Vegas original concepts including the following, listed in alphabetical order:

Café Cuto: A contemporary take on the classic European coffee bar, Cafe Cuto will blend old-world charm with modern sophistication. This upscale coffee shop will invite guests to savor specialty coffees while engaging with knowledgeable baristas in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Guests will be able to pair high-quality brew with a selection of pastries and sandwiches for takeaway or indulge in intimate coffee tasting experiences. The café's design will feature elegant European marble accents, and its menu impresses with inventive signature drinks, including options to add spirits. With house-rolled newspapers, Italian classical music, and the opportunity to enjoy traditional Italian "Caffè Corretto," Café Cuto will bring a piece of Italian café culture to Fontainebleau Las Vegas.





Chez Bon Bon : An exuberant and cheerful start to the day, Chez Bon Bon will celebrate the little joys of life the French way, offering an array of freshly baked pastries, delightful handmade confections, and convenient "grab and go" options like sandwiches and wraps. The intimate yet airy design, complemented by classic patisserie-inspired details, will invite guests to browse and indulge, while fizzy French pop music sets an upbeat tone. A signature coffee blend crafted with top-tier espresso machines and a crepe station will add a touch of French inspiration and food theater to this delightful grab-and-go patisserie.





Chyna Club : From the creative mind of Hakkasan and Wagamama founder Alan Yau comes Chyna Club, serving eclectic Chinese cuisine. Set within a cozy, clubby atmosphere, Chyna Club will take guests on a journey for the senses in a setting that is designed to inspire and wonder.





Cantina Contramar : Cantina Contramar, opening in 2024, unites for the first time in the United States three of the most recognized and celebrated women in the Mexican culinary and creative communities: Chef Gabriela Cámara , award-winning architect Frida Escobedo , and Tequila Casa Dragones founder and the first maestra tequilera, Bertha González Nieves . Embodying Chef Cámara's 25 years of delivering unparalleled food, beverage, and atmosphere to local and international guests alike, Cantina Contramar's menu will offer Cámara's signature seafood dishes, where excellence is found in simplicity, alongside new items which showcase the wide range and quality of Mexican cuisines and beverages. Cantina Contramar will include a Casa Dragones Tasting Room within the restaurant. Across every moment, bite, and sip, guests will enjoy an authentic Mexican experience and familiar service culture that makes each meal a celebration.





Don's Prime: A Fontainebleau Las Vegas original, this stylish, softly lit steakhouse will evoke mid-century glamour. Drawing inspiration from Fontainebleau's legacy and the elegant restaurants of the 1950s, Don's Prime will feature classics with a twist, plus trolley carts and tableside service that create culinary-fueled excitement in a highly refined atmosphere. The restaurant will boast a Prime steak program that includes exclusive partnerships with proprietary beef programs in the U.S., as well as hand-selected Japanese and American Wagyu. With pre-Prohibition cocktails and an extensive collection of prestigious wine labels rounding out the experience, Don's Prime will be perfect for intimate, celebratory meals.





Ito: This refined omakase restaurant, led by chefs Masa Ito and Kevin Kim , will offer an inventive interpretation of traditional sushi in an awe-inspiring setting on the 63rd floor of Fontainebleau Las Vegas. The restaurant will feature 12 seats and sweeping views of the Strip and surrounding city. Ito's Las Vegas outpost will mark the second location, preceded by the New York City location that opened in 2022 in partnership with VCR Group.





Komodo: Komodo at Fontainebleau Las Vegas marks the restaurant concept's third edition following Miami, FL , and Dallas, TX. Connecting the flair of Las Vegas with the energy and regional flavors⁠ of Southeast Asia , guests can expect a high energy – and highly memorable – dining experience replete with signature Peking duck, rotating specials, a full sushi bar, and bespoke cocktails. Bathed in ambient, golden light, Komodo transports patrons to a one-of-a-kind getaway – right from the heart of the Fontainebleau.





KYU: The Asian-inspired restaurant will serve American barbeque staples with preparation influenced by the Japanese discipline of "yakiniku," a wood-fired grilling technique. The KYU experience centers around an open kitchen permitting views of the chefs as they prepare umami-rich meats, smoke-roasted fish, innovative vegetable preparations and signature desserts. At KYU, dishes pair well with carefully curated music selections and ambient lighting setting the stage for incredible moments worth sharing. The restaurant will follow the original location in Miami and sister locations in New York City and Mexico City .





La Côte: Breezy and upscale, evoking the posh resorts of the French Riviera, La Côte will be a beautiful evolution of its original Fontainebleau Miami Beach location. Opening Spring 2024 on the Fontainebleau Las Vegas pool deck, La Côte will boast a vibrant, international menu with hints of Mediterranean flavors. The beverage program will reflect the sunny and fresh al fresco atmosphere, featuring a selection of fine wines with a focus on Rosé and French favorites, refreshing cocktails, and mocktails.





La Fontaine: An elegant, daytime fine-dining destination specializing in French cuisine, La Fontaine offers elevated classic brunch dishes in an exquisite setting that beckons you to dress your best. The restaurant's modern sophistication is reflected in its design, featuring glass chandeliers, soft pastel decor, and luxurious finishes. Guests can enjoy market-fresh cuisine, a signature grand tea service, and a curated wine program, all accompanied by light indie music. La Fontaine also offers wine tastings and pairing lessons, ensuring an exquisite and entertaining dining experience.





Mother Wolf: Evan Funke , chef of L.A.'s beloved Mother Wolf, Funke, and Felix, will bring his rich and soulful Italian cooking to Las Vegas with the opening of Mother Wolf. A steward of Italian cooking traditions and culture, Chef Funke's arrival at the Fontainebleau marks his monumental debut on the Las Vegas Strip.





Papi Steak: David Grutman's Papi Steak at Fontainebleau Las Vegas – the restaurant's second edition after Miami, FL – fuses Golden Era Hollywood swagger with David "Papi" Einhorn's modern day spectacle to create an entirely fresh steakhouse experience. Patrons can expect a unique immersion that blends elevated brasserie dining, eye-catching design, extraordinary entertainment, and extensive beverage options in a high energy environment. It's the ultimate in a hedonistic night out.



Break: A playful take on a coffee break, serving up sweet treats and unique coffee concoctions. Capon's Burgers Fries & Shakes: Chef Josh Capon opens his first namesake restaurant, proudly serving burgers, chicken sandwiches, fries, ice cream, and shakes. El Bagel: Miami's premier bagel shop serves up its authentic hand-rolled, boiled, and freshly baked bagels. Miami Slice: After successfully launching a first-of-its-kind elevated slice bar in Downtown Miami , Miami Slice will open its second location in Fontainebleau Las Vegas, where it will serve artisan New York-style pizza by the slice, featuring sophisticated flavors on their critically acclaimed handcrafted dough. Bar Ito: A sister-concept to omakase restaurant Ito in Las Vegas and New York City , Bar Ito's focus will be on premium handrolls and sashimi. Nona : Fresh and bright, Nona will be home to a delicious roster of handcrafted sandwiches and salads using fresh ingredients. Roadside Taco : This concept will bring a taste of Los Angeles with authentic tacos and other beloved Mexican bites.





The Tavern: Adjacent to the casino floor, The Tavern is an energetic and upscale bar and restaurant paired with the Fontainebleau Las Vegas sportsbook. The menu will defy all expectations for bar food, offering American classics with fresh California flavor alongside sushi. Hand-crafted cocktails making playful nods to famous sports references, a wide selection of draft beers, a robust wine offering, and unexpected service touches will thoroughly elevate the comfortable spot to watch a game together.





Vida: An evolution of the original restaurant inside Fontainebleau Miami Beach, Vida is an energetic American bistro featuring a wide variety of dynamic fare throughout a well-appointed dining and bar area. Offering breakfast and lunch seven days a week, the menu will feature classic brunch favorites and signature dishes, alongside classic cocktails, including mimosas and Bloody Marys.





Washing Potato: From Restaurateur Alan Yau comes Washing Potato, a whimsical dining destination that provides a journey through the delicate and intricate traditions of dim sum. The abstract, modern architecture of the dining room serves as the "stage" for each guest's meal, as they indulge in thoughtful bites that promise to ignite the imagination.

In addition to its outstanding restaurant lineup, Fontainebleau Las Vegas will be home to a formidable collection of original, owned-and-operated bars, including:

Après: A refreshing stop inside Promenade perfect for a casual beer, glass of wine, or craft cocktail.





Azul: An agave-driven bar and lounge with vibrant Mexican design influences, Azul will feature a selection of premium tequilas, mezcals, and other fine spirits alongside a unique cocktail menu. Moody and artful with energy that builds through the evening and DJs spinning regularly, Azul will offer a seductive spot to mix and mingle.





Bleau Bar : The shining heart in the center of the action, this casino floor destination brings the rich history of its Miami counterpart alive with new life. Set under soaring ceilings and a stunning chandelier made of crystal strands terminating in signature bowties, Bleau Bar will set the stage for the Fontainebleau Las Vegas experience. Bleau Bar is elevated but never stuffy, offering a thrumming social scene and approachable, classic cocktails with modern twists.





Casa Dragones Tasting Room: Tequila Casa Dragones, The World's No. 1 Sipping Tequila, brings its exclusive Tasting Room from San Miguel de Allende to the U.S. for the first time, offering immersive tastings and experiences of the ultra-premium, small batch sipping tequilas, alongside bites from the famed Cantina Contramar.





Collins: The Fontainebleau Las Vegas journey will start here, with this intimate and welcoming lobby-adjacent libation destination. Refined and sophisticated, Collins offers a spectacular beverage collection set to the tune of American classics and jazzy standards. The menu will showcase technique-driven, high-end mixology, a line of signature Collins beverages, and a wine program focused on Champagnes and sparklings.





Nowhere: Soon to be a not-so-well-kept secret within Fontainebleau Las Vegas, Nowhere will offer a novel and laidback way to spend time with friends old and new. The speakeasy-style experience will be dynamic and alluring, layering inventive cocktails with light jazz, impromptu live music, and unexpected entertainment. Guests will be able to opt to play games ranging from pool to backgammon or simply lose themselves in great conversation. The elusive bar and lounge namesake holds historical value, referencing Fontainebleau Miami Beach's iconic Morris Lapidus -designed "Stairs to Nowhere."





Solo: Located just off the casino floor, Solo is an elevated and energetic destination that brings glamour to roulette and blackjack with sophisticated design and top-tier mixology.

Fontainebleau Las Vegas resides on nearly 25 acres adjacent to the Las Vegas Convention Center District on the Las Vegas Strip. The property, acquired in 2021 by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments, will be solely operated by Fontainebleau Development upon its opening. For more information, visit https://www.fontainebleaulasvegas.com/ or call 1-833-702-7070.

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort opening December 13, 2023. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About Fontainebleau Development, LLC

Fontainebleau Development, founded by Jeffrey Soffer and led by his partner Brett Mufson, is one of the country's premier real estate development and hospitality groups, with a diverse portfolio that includes properties in the hospitality, gaming, residential, retail, commercial, and luxury services sectors. The company builds, owns, markets, and operates its properties, providing expertise in each stage of a project's life cycle with a relentless focus on delivering the best quality in everything they do. Fontainebleau Development has established a diverse portfolio of premier assets such as Big Easy Casino, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa, Hilton Downtown Nashville, and numerous residential landmarks such as Turnberry Ocean Club, Turnberry Ocean Colony, Porto Vita, the Tresor and Sorrento towers at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. The company has also built nine residential towers in Las Vegas, including Turnberry Towers and Signature (in partnership with MGM Resorts International). Its luxury services division includes Fontainebleau Aviation, Turnberry Yacht Club & Marina, Turnberry Isle Country Club, and some of the highest-grossing and well-known nightlife, dining, and health and wellness destinations in the world. Over a 70-year history, Fontainebleau has been involved in over 100 projects representing in excess of $38 billion in total transaction value.

