Motown / Soul Legends unite, 10 Years Later, for new album benefiting Detroit Public Schools

Songwriter / producer / drummer Drew Schultz releases Back To Class, Vol. 2 - now available - twenty original soul music songs featuring icons including the Four Tops, members of The Funk Brothers, Vulfpeck collaborator Antwaun Stanley, Wayne Kramer of MC5, and more. 50% of profits benefit the music programs of the Detroit Public Schools. Back To Class, Vol. 2 comes 10 years after Schultz's 2012 debut.

DETROIT, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Drew Schultz entered the music industry at the age of 19 performing with legendary Motown group the Four Tops and has worked on stage, in the studio, and behind the scenes with countless iconic soul artists and institutions including Universal/Motown Records, The Motown Museum, The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Maurice White of Earth Wind & Fire, Martha Reeves, The Dramatics, Stevie Wonder, The Miracles, The Contours, and Harold Melvin's Blue Notes, among others. In 2012 he released his debut album, "Back To Class." The record consisted of 16 songs written by Schultz featuring performances by many of his Motown / Soul Music heroes. Schultz now continues the project with the release of Back To Class Vol. 2, a 20-song follow up album featuring the Four Tops, Vulfpeck collaborator Antwaun Stanley, Wayne Kramer of MC5, members of The Funk Brothers, Joe "Pep" Harris of Undisputed Truth, and many more. 50% of the profits from the project, released through the Skill Soul Music LLC label, go towards the music programs of the Detroit Public School System.

The guest list of Back To Class, Vol. 2 includes a bevy of Drew's musical friends and heroes including:

Four Tops (Classic Motown vocal group)

Eddie Willis , Joe Messina , and Dennis Coffey of The Funk Brothers (Motown's Studio Recording Band)

Melvin Davis (of The 8th Day, former Holland /Dozier/ Holland recording artist)

Wayne Kramer (of MC5)

Antwaun Stanley (Vocalist / Songwriter and Vulfpeck Collaborator)

Joe "Pep" Harris (of Undisputed Truth / The Fabulous Peps, former Motown recording artist)

Reginald Torian (of The Impressions)

Mark Scott (of The Miracles)

Harrison Kennedy (of Chairmen of the Board)

Billy Prince (of The Precisions)

Yvonne Vernee (of The Elgins, former Motown recording artist)

Carolyn Crawford (Former Motown / Philly International recording artist)

Spyder Turner (Former Motown / Whitfield / MGM recording artist)

Pat Lewis (Former vocalist with Aretha, Isaac Hayes , P-Funk, Motown)

Willie Jones (of The Royal Jokers)

Tommy Good (Former Motown recording artist

The Fantastic Four (Former Motown / Westbound / Ric Tic Vocal Group)

Al Kent (Former Ric Tic / Golden World / Westbound / Motown songwriter and producer)

Ronnie McNeir (Former Motown Artist and Producer)

Steve and Wendell Calloway (of The Professionals)

Charles "Buddy" Smith

Thornetta Davis ( Detroit's Queen of the Blues)

