Shipt Teams Up with Visa to Deliver Tailgate Delight this College Football Season

The retail technology company collaborates with Visa, a leader in digital payments and Chef and TV Host Jeff Mauro to level up football season with an ultimate tailgate takeover featuring recipes, events, and social sweepstakes*

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt, the retail tech company that connects customers to delightful delivery from their favorite stores, and Visa, a world leader in digital payments, are working together to bring a winning experience to tailgaters and college football lovers this season. From exclusive recipes and delivery options to sweepstakes and pop-ups on college campuses, Shipt and Visa are bringing the ultimate tailgating experience to life. The Shipt & Visa Ultimate Tailgate Lounge , an engaging and interactive tailgate space, will be featured on campus for the Clemson @ Florida State game on September 23, the Miami @ UNC game on October 14, and the Alabama @ Tennessee game on October 21.

As part of the experience, popular Chef and TV Host Jeff Mauro will share tailgate tips, traditions, and big game recipes to enjoy whether you're at home or prepping for a tailgate. Chef Mauro has created a new Smoked Triple Pepper Aged Cheddar Dip and riffed on a fan favorite to share an exciting twist to a classic Mauro recipe: Maple Pepper Pig Candy BLT Sliders with Giardiniera Aioli. Full recipe details can be found here . To take the in-person lounge experience up a notch, Chef Mauro will be making a special appearance at the first stop in Clemson, SC on Saturday, September 23. Fans can watch Chef Mauro whip up a tailgate recipe, engage with audience members, and snap pictures during the meet-and-greet.

"I am excited to be working with Shipt and Visa teams to bring people and food together in one of my favorite settings-- tailgates," said Chef Jeff Mauro. "It doesn't get any better than making great memories and great food while cheering on your favorite team, and my recipes will help fans do just that this season and beyond."

To further bring the ultimate tailgate experience to those at home, Shipt is also hosting a sweepstakes* from September 14 to October 24, offering five winners the chance to win $2,000 in Shipt credits to use toward their own tailgate spread, powered by Shipt. With special access for Visa consumer credit cardholders who receive free trial memberships, this sweepstakes offers members an easy way to enter: Visa consumer credit cardholders can enroll in the Shipt offer and place an order with their enrolled Visa credit card to be automatically entered. Already a member with the Shipt offer with an enrolled Visa credit card? Just log into your Shipt account and place an order to be automatically entered to win.

Shipt and Visa have worked together since 2021 to offer cardholders exclusive membership benefits with Shipt. This fall they are inviting college football fans everywhere to elevate their home or campus tailgate experience. This brings the convenience of digital payments and delight of same-day delivery to weekend tailgates, school-night dinners, fall get-togethers, and any other occasion for millions of Visa consumer credit cardholders and Shipt customers.

"Together, Shipt and Visa are providing seamless payment options and delightful delivery to ensure customers are making the most of what's sure to be an amazing football college season," said Katie Stratton, chief growth officer of Shipt. "Football and food have a way of bringing people together, so tailgating season is the perfect time to show how Shipt and Visa connect customers to memorable experiences with family and friends."

For more details, visit shipt.com/ultimatetailgate

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. MUST BE LEGAL RESIDENT OF THE U.S. TO PARTICIPATE. VOID IN PUERTO RICO AND WHERE PROHIBITED. Sponsored by Shipt, Inc. Sweepstakes starts at 8:00:01 a.m. CT on 9/14/2023 and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. CT on 10/24/2023. Must be 18 years of age or older. For new or existing Shipt members who enroll or are already enrolled in the Shipt offer (https://shipt.com/visa) (the "Shipt Offer"), enter automatically by placing an order through your Shipt account using your enrolled Visa credit card during the entry period. Anyone (whether or not Shipt members or enrolled in the Shipt Offer) may enter for free by sending your name, address, phone number, and email address via US mail to Shipt Ultimate Tailgate Sweepstakes, c/o Kaleidoscope Promotions, 7 Switchbud Place, Ste 192-214, The Woodlands, TX 77380. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. ARV of all prizes: $10,000.00. For Official Rules, see https://shipt.com/ultimatetailgate. Visa has not offered or sponsored this Sweepstakes in any way.

