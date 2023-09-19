Take Your NFL Passion on the Road with "The Ultimate Upgrade" from Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy This NFL Season and You May Wake Up in the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Suite in Las Vegas

From NFL Team-Themed Guest Rooms at Select Courtyard by Marriott Hotels to Once-In-A-Lifetime Experiences from Marriott Bonvoy, NFL Fans Can Travel for the Love of the Game All Season Long

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Now in its 13th year as the NFL's Official Hotel Partner, Courtyard by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy are giving passionate NFL fans multiple ways to travel for the love of the game and the opportunity to experience "The Ultimate Upgrade" – a night in the Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Suite in Las Vegas. All season long, fans can get closer to Super Bowl LVIII by staying in NFL-themed Courtyard Fan Rooms or staying at any Courtyard by Marriott hotel in the U.S. These incredible experiences, only bookable through Marriott.com and the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform, will champion fans wherever they celebrate this NFL Season.

Take Your Fandom Further with Courtyard This NFL Season and Beyond

As the Official Hotel of the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, and Seattle Seahawks, the Courtyard "Ultimate NFL Fan Rooms" will fully immerse fans in the excitement of gameday with exclusive in-room team memorabilia, locker-themed closets and more. Fans who stay in one of the rooms or visit a Courtyard hotel in the U.S. during the NFL regular season, can enter and could win "The Ultimate Upgrade: Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Suite." All fans can enter and learn more about "The Ultimate Upgrade: Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Suite" experience by visiting Courtyard.com/NFL.

The "Ultimate NFL Fan Rooms" will be available to book on September 19 through November 10 at the following three participating locations:

"Each year we look for new ways to celebrate our guests' passion for travel and football, and for the first time, we are turning our designation as the Official Hotel of the NFL into the ultimate expression of fandom with our Courtyard Ultimate NFL Fan Rooms," said Sarah Lipton, Vice President, Premium & Select Brand Marketing at Marriott International. "Our guests will be able to support their favorite teams on the road one hotel night stay at a time."

Unrivaled Access to NFL Experiences with Marriott Bonvoy

Marriott Bonvoy members can take their NFL passion to the next level through Marriott Bonvoy Moments – the platform where members can use points earned from stays and everyday activities, such as cobrand credit card purchases, ridesharing, or food delivery, to bid on exclusive experiences. Three Marriott Bonvoy Moments this season will include a stay in the "Courtyard Ultimate NFL Fan Rooms" as well as lower-level tickets and sideline passes at an NFL game for two guests. The first package for the New York Jets Fan Room is now live on the Moments platform.

Members can get closer to the game and their favorite teams all season long with additional Moments including:

Access and experiences at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games in Orlando

Exclusive VIP experiences and premier tickets to Super Bowl LVIII and NFL Honors

Tickets and exclusive experiences at select NFL stadiums throughout the season

Tickets and experiences at NFL International Games, including games in Frankfurt and London

"Throughout the entire 2023-2024 Season, Marriott Bonvoy Moments will give passionate NFL fans exclusive access to their favorite teams from New York to Seattle," said Jackie McAllister, Vice President, Marriott Bonvoy Brand & Moments Marketing at Marriott International. "From behind-the-scenes access at the 2024 Pro Bowl Games to suite tickets at Super Bowl LVIII, Marriott Bonvoy is continuing to offer its members with exceptional hospitality experiences that no other travel program can offer."

To learn more about "The Ultimate Upgrade: Courtyard Super Bowl Sleepover Suite" experience, visit https://courtyard.marriott.com/our-passions. To learn more about additional Marriott Bonvoy Moments experiences available for redemption across the globe visit the Marriott Bonvoy Moments platform.

