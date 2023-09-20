CELEBRATED BAKER, CHEF AND ENTREPRENEUR BUDDY VALASTRO COOKS UP TWO NEW PRIMETIME SERIES BEGINNING SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11 AT 9PM ET/PT AS PART OF A&E'S HOME.MADE.NATION LIFESTYLE HUB

"LEGENDS OF THE FORK" FOLLOWS VALASTRO AS HE VISITS ICONIC RESTAURANTS ACROSS AMERICA TO CELEBRATE THE SECRETS TO THEIR SUCCESS

"BUDDY VALASTRO'S CAKE DYNASTY" EXPANDS THE CARLO'S BAKE SHOP EMPIRE AND WHIPS UP INCREDIBLE CAKE CREATIONS WITH THE WHOLE FAMILY

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, beloved celebrity baker, chef and entrepreneur Buddy Valastro is back and joining A&E's Home.Made.Nation with two new series produced by Six West Media™, an A+E Factual Studios brand. Premiering with back-to-back episodes on Saturday, November 11 at 9pm ET/PT, "Legends of the Fork" follows Buddy as he travels the country in search of the most renowned dishes and restaurants to uncover the "secret sauce" to their success. Immediately following at 10pm ET/PT, "Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty" highlights Buddy and his family as they bring the Carlo's Bake Shop empire to new levels--expanding the business into new areas while still baking the most innovative and creative cakes around.

"We're back on TV, baby! I can't wait for viewers to see what we've been cooking up," says Buddy Valastro. "I'm excited to bring not one, but two brand new shows to A&E starting this November. Viewers are going to love 'Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty' featuring the whole Valastro family, just a little older and maybe a little more grown-up (maybe!). And I hope people enjoy all the great culinary stories I showcase on 'Legends of the Fork' while traveling throughout the country looking for the most iconic food and flavors."

In each half-hour episode, "Legends of the Fork" hits the road with Valastro like never before as he visits iconic restaurants across the country to speak with their chefs, taste their cuisine, and discover the secrets to their success. From Los Angeles to Nashville to local New Jersey favorites, Buddy is out to see, hear, and taste the stories, histories, legacies, and flavors of America's iconic restaurants. Buddy explores how these historic eateries offer diners an astonishing panorama of the country's social, cultural, and demographic history, as well as its culinary traditions.

With over-the-top cakes and an over-the-top family, "Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty" goes behind the scenes at Carlo's Bake Shop alongside Buddy and his extended family as he works to balance the demands of a rapidly expanding business empire and demanding home life. With the whole family involved, the business is growing with restaurants, nationwide shipping, automated cake vending, and more while still staying true to their roots--baking thousands of cakes, Italian specialty desserts, and cookies each day while also creating the most brain-busting, innovative cakes around. This season, Buddy tackles some of his biggest bakes to date including pieces celebrating the 50th anniversary of Secretariat's legendary win, Neil Patrick Harris's 50th birthday, the 20th anniversary of Wicked on Broadway, a massive anniversary cake for Caesars Palace, and many more. On top of it all, Buddy works to remain a devoted husband and father of four kids growing up and navigating their next steps in the family business and outside of it.

"Legends of the Fork" is produced by the Six West Media™ group in association with Cakehouse Media for A&E. Steve Ascher, Nick Budabin, and Buddy Valastro are executive producers. Teri Kennedy and Jordan Harman serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A&E holds worldwide distribution rights to "Legends of the Fork."

"Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty" is produced by the Six West Media™ group in association with Cakehouse Media for A&E. Steve Ascher, Donna MacLetchie, Jacob Huddleston, Cyndi Harder, and Buddy Valastro are executive producers. Teri Kennedy and Jordan Harman serve as executive producers for A&E Network. A&E holds worldwide distribution rights to "Buddy Valastro's Cake Dynasty."

About A&E Network

A&E leads the cultural conversation through high-quality, original programming that captivates viewers and brings them to the heart of the stories that matter. Through its distinctive brand of award-winning non-fiction and documentary programming, A&E always makes entertainment an art. For more press information and photography, please visit us at press.aenetworks.com.

About A+E Factual Studios

A division of A+E Networks, A+E Factual Studios, through its brands Category 6 Media™ and Six West Media™, specializes in the development and production of premium, multiplatform unscripted series and specials for the A+E Networks portfolio and the global marketplace. A+E Factual Studios' brands span a wide array of genres including true crime, lifestyle, history, biography, premium documentaries, limited series, quick turn specials, and podcasts. For more information, please visit https://www.aefactualstudios.com/.

About Buddy Valastro and Carlo's Bake Shop

Celebrity Baker Buddy Valastro, a pioneer of the custom cake movement, has accomplished an insurmountable amount of influence through his work with the long-standing family business Carlo's Bake Shop since busting onto television in 2009. With four New York Times best-selling books, a variety of hit television shows, and a following of more than 30 million social media fans internationally, Valastro continually establishes himself as a powerhouse in the culinary field. Established in 1910, Carlo's Bake Shop is a family-owned business with 12 locations nationally and numerous Cake ATM locations in North America and Canada. In 2013, Valastro opened Buddy V's Ristorante at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian® Resort Las Vegas focusing on the savory side of the Valastro family with dishes passed down from generation to generation, followed by a Carlo's Bake Shop in 2014. In 2020, Valastro opened PizzaCake at Harrah's Las Vegas followed by new concepts, The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro and Buddy's Jersey Eats at The LINQ Hotel + Experience in Las Vegas in 2022. 2023 is another exciting year for Valastro with the filming of his new television shows on A&E Network, the opening of additional concepts and locations of existing favorites, and a growing e-commerce nationwide shipping business.

