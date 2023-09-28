Hydrexia Completes New Round of Private Equity Financing

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hydrexia Holding Limited ("Hydrexia"), a leading integrated hydrogen technology solution provider in China, announced today that it has completed its Series D of private equity financing. This series is led by Qingdao Ocean Investment Group ("QOIG") and joined by previous rounds investors SB China Venture Capital, Yixing Environment Science & Technology Fund, MY Tsinghua Capital, and others.

With the conclusion of the Series D financing, Hydrexia has completed a total of four rounds of private equity financing in the past 7 years, during which it has evolved to become a technology and market front runner in the hydrogen industry in China, offering innovative and breakthrough products and solutions across the industry value chain.

"We are very happy to have won the confidence of investors in our business. Their financial support will facilitate us to further travel along the technological path of our journey to continued success," said Alex Fang, the chairman and CEO of Hydrexia. "With the favorable policy and business environment globally, the hydrogen energy market presents huge business opportunities ahead. We believe the raised capital will enable us to enhance our R&D and product delivery capabilities to better serve the needs of our customers," Fang continued.

"We have chosen to invest in Hydrexia because of its demonstrated solid technology leadership and proven business execution capabilities," said Shuzhi Liu, the chairman of the board of QOIG. "Hydrexia team has performed extremely well in response to the rising needs of the hydrogen industry to quickly capture business opportunities," he added.

With its strong technology capability, Hydrexia continues to solidify its market leadership with a focus on alleviating the bottlenecks of the hydrogen industry. Hydrexia believes it has become the first company in the industry to have commercialized its breakthrough magnesium-based solid-state technology for hydrogen storage and transportation.

About Hydrexia

Hydrexia Holding Limited is a leading integrated hydrogen technology solution provider in China with global reach. The company specializes in providing technology solutions for hydrogen production, storage, transportation, and utilization. Leveraging its solid R&D capabilities and innovative technology, Hydrexia aims to effectively address the technology and application needs across the global hydrogen industry value chain.

