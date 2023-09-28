TRINITY CONSULTANTS APPOINTS NEW DIVISIONAL PRESIDENT

Herbert Els appointed Divisional President for Trinity Consultants' Built Environment practice, bringing over 24 years of experience in the design and implementation of building systems

DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm providing services and solutions in the Built Environment, EH&S Regulatory Compliance, Life Sciences, and Water & Ecology markets, today announced the appointment of Herbert Els as Divisional President of the company's Built Environment practice.

A results-oriented leader and innovator, Els brings more than 24 years of building systems design and implementation experience to Trinity.

"Trinity has experienced unprecedented growth across our four business pillars – expanding our services, technical expertise, and geographic footprint through a series of strategic acquisitions, and investing in our leadership and support teams to position the company for future expansion," said Paul Greywall, CEO of Trinity Consultants. "Herbert's unique entrepreneurial instincts, industry-leading initiatives, and clear business vision will be invaluable as we enter our next chapter of growth and innovation. I'm excited for the future of our Built Environment pillar with Herbert at the helm."

Els' experience as a national business line leader for multi-disciplinary teams brings added value to the company's clients. Trinity's Built Environment practice is focused on delivering high performing, energy efficient, and technology enabled facilities to clients as they navigate an increasingly complex and ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

"I'm thrilled to lead Trinity's Built Environment practice at this pivotal time in its history," Els said. "I look forward to presenting the full complement of Trinity's capabilities to our clients, building upon our collective successes, and taking initiative as we bring Trinity's strategic vision to life."

About Trinity Consultants



Trinity Consultants, a leading global environmental consulting firm, provides services and solutions in the EH&S Regulatory Compliance, Built Environment, Life Sciences, and Water & Ecology markets. Founded in 1974, Trinity has the technical expertise, industry depth, and capabilities to help clients achieve their goals across the natural and built environments.

For more information contact:

Cristina Lewis, Director of Global Marketing, Trinity Consultants

clewis@trinityconsultants.com

