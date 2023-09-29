Health In Tech, AMPS, and Drexi Host a Special Happy Hour Event at SIIA Conference

STUART, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health In Tech, an industry-leading insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and re-imagines self-funded health plans, is thrilled to announce a collaborative Happy Hour event with industry leaders AMPS and Drexi. This event, scheduled during the SIIA Conference, aims to provide a relaxed and informative environment for attendees.

HIT logo (PRNewswire)

The Happy Hour presents a unique opportunity for professionals to network and engage in dialogue that encompasses the rapidly evolving landscape of insurtech. Industry leaders, pioneers, and enthusiasts are all encouraged to attend and share insights that could influence the future direction of insurtech and related fields. Attendees can expect an array of unlimited drinks, delectable snacks, as well as the chance to converse with some of the most knowledgeable figures in the self-insurance and healthcare sectors.

Event Details:

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Time: 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm

Location: Meritage Fire Pit Patio, JW Marriott Resorts (onsite)

Connect with Health In Tech at SIIA

Health In Tech's leadership will attend this year's SIIA conference, including:

Tim Johnson , Chief Executive Officer

Julia Qian , Chief Financial Officer

Glenn Hillyer , Chief Growth Officer

Del Lockett , Chief Operating Officer

The Health In Tech team will be available at Booths #911 and #909 at the SIIA Conference. Attendees are encouraged to drop by or schedule meetings with the team by emailing sales@healthintech.com.

For more information about Health In Tech, please visit HealthInTech.com or contact Glenn Hillyer, Chief Growth Officer, at ghillyer@healthintech.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact ir@healthintech.com

About Health In Tech

Health In Tech is an industry-leading Insurtech company that delivers disruptive innovation and proprietary technology to reimagine risk, underwriting, and self-funding, making processes better, faster, and more efficient for everyone involved. Learn more at healthintech.com.

About Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS)

Advanced Medical Pricing Solutions (AMPS) provides market leading healthcare cost containment solutions serving self-funded employers, brokers, TPAs, health systems, health plans, and reinsurers. AMPS mission is to help clients attain their goals of reducing medical and pharmacy costs while keeping members satisfied with quality healthcare benefits. AMPS leverages its 15+ years of experience and data in auditing and pricing medical claims to deliver "fair for all" pricing. AMPS offers detailed analytics and transparency to provide clients with insights based on plan performance. Learn more at www.amps.com.

About Drexi

Drexi is a fully transparent Pharmacy Benefit Manager (PBM) powered by AMPS, it provides self-funded plans true and verifiable savings when it comes to their pharmacy spend. Drexi gives pass-thru pricing on prescriptions through a premier nationwide network of 65,000+ pharmacies. Learn more at https://drexi.com/welcome

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health In Tech