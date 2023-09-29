The J.M. Smucker Co. Issues 2023 Corporate Impact Report Detailing Progress on its Thriving Together Agenda

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today issued its 2023 Corporate Impact Report, including its disclosures in alignment with the recommendations of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board and the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures, detailing continued progress on its Thriving Together agenda.

The Company's Thriving Together agenda is inspired by its Purpose (Feeding Connections That Help Us Thrive – Life Tastes Better Together) and focused on maximizing impact in the spaces of quality food availability, access to education, making connections to necessary community resources, promoting equitable and ethical treatment for all and supporting a healthier planet.

Notable examples of how the Company delivered on its Purpose and Thriving Together agenda this past year include:

Donated more than $1.5 million to key partners, including Feeding America, Greater Good – Rescue Bank, United Way and Red Cross, to address the needs of those in communities where the Company has a presence;

Continued to support smallholder coffee farmers in key regions via partnerships with World Coffee Research, Hanns R. Neumann Stiftung (HRNS), TechnoServe, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) and Enveritas;

Furthered the expansion of the Company's inclusion, diversity and equity (ID&E) aspirations into its operations facilities through the establishment of an Operations Steering Committee, and through the introduction of Leading Inclusively Training – a required multi-day training program for people managers designed to enhance resonant and inclusive leadership capabilities; and

Was named a Green Power Partner by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as a result of the Company's ongoing work, including our expanded virtual power purchase agreement with Plum Creek Wind Farm in collaboration with Ørsted and Schneider Electric, to match our grid electricity use with renewable energy certificates.

"I am proud that our organization, employees and partners remain steadfastly committed to supporting all those who count on our business. Reflecting on the past year, I am humbled by the positive impact we have made together," said Mark Smucker, Chair of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The issuance of our Corporate Impact Report gives us an opportunity to highlight this work while keeping our constituents informed of the progress we have made toward our established goals. I appreciate all those who have helped us deliver on our Purpose and Thriving Together agenda and whose passion will help us make continued strides forward."

Learn more about the Company's impact and Thriving Together agenda by visiting: https://www.jmsmucker.com/our-impact.

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, consumer foods, dog snacks, and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day, including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Milk-Bone®, and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, and in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

The J.M. Smucker Co. logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The J.M. Smucker Co.