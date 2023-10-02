Arnold® Bread Debuts New Bags Using Post-Consumer Recycled Content

Brand Furthers its Commitment to Sustainability with New Industry-Leading Recycled Bags

HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arnold® Bread has proudly launched North America's first bread bag that uses 30% post-consumer recycled content, produced from FDA-compliant PCR resins. Featured across the brand's Organic line of products, each polyethylene bag provides another meaningful way for the Arnold brand to foster real change across the industry.

The new bags are certified and independently verified by SCS Global Services – the world's leading testing, inspection and certification company – and offer extra benefits including reducing the use of fossil fuels and lowering the carbon footprint of the packaging compared to previous bags.

"A commitment to sustainability is baked into everything we do, and it is a company principle to nourish a better world. Our brand is constantly looking for ways to make a positive environmental impression on our consumers and the communities that we serve," said Allan Hoffman, Director of Marketing for Premium Bread at Bimbo Bakeries USA. "We're proud that our new PCR bread bags are the first of their kind in North America and look forward to continuing to identify new opportunities for sustainable impact."

The introduction of the new bags is the latest addition to Arnold and Bimbo Bakeries USA's sustainable initiatives including being named an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year, matching 100% of its electricity usage for US operations with renewable Wind Energy and achieving certification for superior energy efficiency at 18 Bimbo Bakeries USA facilities.

Arnold varieties are available at major retailers across the U.S. Arnold sells premium bread selections in the U.S., including sliced bread, Buns and Rolls, and Sandwich Thins® Rolls. For a full list of products and more information about the brand, please visit www.arnoldbread.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness, and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates approximately 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 34 countries.

