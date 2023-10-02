Jon Stout Joins Motivo as Chief Business Officer to Address Behavioral Health Workforce Shortage

Motivo is thrilled to welcome Jon Stout to lead efforts in expanding access to clinical supervision for therapists and addressing the growing demand for mental health services.

NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Motivo, a pioneer in telehealth solutions for mental health professionals, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jon Stout as Chief Business Officer. In this pivotal role, Jon will spearhead Motivo's mission to alleviate the behavioral health workforce shortage by increasing access to clinical supervision for therapists. His extensive experience and expertise in healthcare leadership and technology-enabled care delivery make him a valuable addition to the Motivo team.

As Chief Business Officer, Jon will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's strategic direction, driving growth, and expanding Motivo's impact in the mental health sector. Jon will oversee various aspects of business development, partnerships, marketing, and operations. His leadership and strategic insights will be a driving force behind Motivo's revenue growth, user engagement, and market expansion.

"We are thrilled to welcome Jon Stout to Motivo as our Chief Business Officer. His alignment with our vision and values, combined with his proven track record in healthcare leadership, uniquely positions him to help us tackle the behavioral health workforce shortage head-on," said Rachel McCrickard, CEO and Co-Founder of Motivo. "Jon's leadership will be instrumental in our commitment to expanding access to clinical supervision and supporting therapists in their vital roles in mental health care."

Jon brings a wealth of experience in behavioral and digital health. Most recently, Jon was a Venture Partner at Optum Ventures, one of the most active and well-respected venture capital funds in the health-tech industry. Prior to Optum Ventures, Jon was the Chief Growth Officer at AbleTo, which grew to become one of the largest and most successful innovators in the mental health market. At AbleTo, Jon held ultimate accountability for revenue growth and led the strategy, business development, account management, client solutions, and marketing functions.

Earlier in his career, Jon spent fifteen years in healthcare with Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and Deloitte with roles specializing in corporate finance, enterprise planning, network development, and value-based payment models. Jon's deep industry knowledge and dedication to improving mental health access align seamlessly with Motivo's mission.

"I am honored to join Motivo and work alongside a team that is passionately dedicated to addressing the behavioral health workforce shortage," said Jon Stout. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive innovation and accessibility in clinical supervision for therapists, ensuring that mental health services remain accessible to those who need them."

Jon Stout's appointment follows a period of rapid growth and innovation at Motivo, aligning with the company's commitment to improving mental health access and support for therapists.

For more information about Motivo and its mission, please visit https://motivohealth.com/ .

About Motivo:

Motivo is the largest clinical supervision platform connecting therapists with virtual clinical supervisors to complete the therapist licensure process. Motivo partners with over 140 health plans, digital health companies, and behavioral health organizations to match therapists with top-rated, vetted clinical supervisors for all license types, across all 50 states. Learn more at https://motivohealth.com/ .

