BAFFIN ADVANCES ITS COLD WEATHER LEGACY WITH NEW CFL CAMPAIGN

COLD UNITES US RETURNS WITH CANADIAN WINTER RETROSPECTIVE

STONEY CREEK, ON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian footwear brand Baffin is proud to announce the return of the "Cold Unites Us" campaign, with a new ad for the brand's second year as the official Boot of the Canadian Football League (CFL) and the Grey Cup. Developed in partnership with creative agency Elemental®, the campaign tells the story of the dedication and passion for thriving in cold weather shared by Baffin and the CFL, while revisiting the strong history of both.

The new "Cold Unites Us" campaign commemorates the long legacy Baffin and the CFL share in standing alongside fans as they experience the extraordinary, even through the intensity of a cold winter. Whether trekking to the North Pole or filling a stadium in a snowstorm, the shared experience of facing frigid temperatures unites Canadians across the country.

Using historic Grey Cup footage, along with a combination of vintage and modern outdoor adventure footage, the campaign celebrates Baffin's support of fans through the coldest weather and the most intense moments, from the trail to the stands.

"Embracing the cold weather, rather than letting it deter you, can lead to some of life's most unforgettable experiences. Baffin is proud to provide customers with products they trust to protect them from challenging elements," says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President, Commercial at Baffin. "From Arctic expeditions to Grey Cup snowstorms, our products have taken Canadians through some of life's greatest adventures. As the campaign states, through the harshest climates, the coldest days and the toughest odds, we were there. The Cold Unites Us."

In November 2022, Baffin and the CFL launched a multi-year partnership, making Baffin the Official Boot of the league and the Grey Cup. Baffin launched the partnership with the first "Cold Unites Us" campaign. In June 2023, alongside the kickoff of the 2023 CFL regular season, Baffin launched the "Passion Unites Us" campaign, which highlighted the passion that unites Baffin, the CFL and Canadians – a passion for sport, a passion for country and a passion for what we do.

Driven to create innovative and enduring boots that stand up to extreme elements, the team at Baffin executes product testing in real-world applications and environments to validate confidence and deliver the highest quality product. This philosophy has driven Baffin to every corner of the Earth, including across Canada – from Lake Ontario and the Bruce Trail to Baffin Island and beyond.

Baffin is a family-operated business established in the Hamilton community of Stoney Creek in 1979. Through a longstanding partnership, it has served as the official boot of the local CFL team, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Tim Hortons Field, where the 110th Grey Cup championship will be hosted on November 19.

Launching on October 3rd, the campaign will be promoted across all owned social media channels by both Baffin and the CFL and will be advertised digitally through performance marketing channels. You can view the full ad here.

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced, innovative footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear and apparel within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

