Clearwater Analytics Wins Captive Review US Award for Best Software Solution Second Year Running

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment management, accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced its second consecutive win at the Captive Review US Awards, clinching top honors in the Software Solution of the Year category.

"Winning the software solution of the year award from Captive Review for the second year in a row demonstrates our steadfast commitment to excellence in the insurance industry," said Scott Erickson, Chief Revenue Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "We're delighted that our focus on innovation and the impact of our software on operational efficiency, quality, and cost-effectiveness resonate with experts and clients, such as Strategic Risk Solutions."

The Captive Review US Awards recognizes high levels of excellence, innovation, and creativity in the captive insurance industry. The 2023 award recognizes Clearwater's leadership in the sector and spotlights the capabilities of its investment accounting software to further bolster operational efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Criteria for the award also included customer service, error rates, and efficient implementation.

With Clearwater's SaaS solution, investors worldwide can automate the accounting, reporting, and aggregation of multi-asset portfolio data across multiple sources. The platform efficiently handles data aggregation, validation, and reconciliation tasks, thereby enabling captive insurers to improve data quality, cut data management costs, and eliminate manual reconciliation processes that are prone to errors. Clearwater's daily data updates provide users with a timely, comprehensive view of all portfolio holdings and compliance data from a single dashboard.

About Captive Review

Captive Review and captivereview.com are published with the concerns and interests of the risk management and captive insurance communities firmly in mind. Captive Review was launched in December 1999 and has grown to become a leading information provider within the market, now published monthly. Visit www.captivereview.com for more information.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a global, industry-leading SaaS solution, automates the entire investment lifecycle. With a single instance, multi-tenant architecture, Clearwater offers award-winning investment portfolio planning, performance reporting, data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, compliance, risk, and order management. Each day, leading insurers, asset managers, corporations, and governments use Clearwater's trusted data to drive efficient, scalable investing on more than $6.4 trillion in assets spanning traditional and alternative asset types. Additional information about Clearwater can be found at clearwateranalytics.com.

