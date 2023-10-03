Hyundai Motor America Reports September and Q3 2023 Sales

Hyundai Sets Best-Ever September Total and Retail Sales

September Total Sales Increased 16% to 68,961; Retail Sales up 2%

Q3 Total Sales Increased 9%; Year-to-Date Total Sales up 13%

Green Sales Jump 96%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total September sales of 68,961 units, a 16% increase compared with September 2022. Hyundai set total sales records in September for Elantra HEV (+2%), IONIQ 5 (+203%), Santa Fe (+26%), Santa Fe PHEV (+1125%), Santa Fe HEV (+97%), Tucson (+33%), Tucson PHEV (+950%), Tucson HEV (+95%) and Santa Cruz (+5%).

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewswire)

"September was led by record sales from our Tucson and Santa Fe lineup, which signals customers are choosing these models for outstanding value and different powertrain options," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "We are in great shape to finish the year strong with our all-new Kona and increased sales from our IONIQ lineup of electric vehicles."

September Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 60,425 retail units in September, a 2% year-over-year increase from September 2022. September retail sales were led by IONIQ 5, Santa Fe PHEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and Santa Cruz. Hyundai eco-friendly vehicle sales of 13,508 represented 22% of retail and a 95% year-over-year increase. SUVs represented 78% of the retail sales mix, a 10% increase year-over-year.

Q3 Highlights

In the third quarter, Hyundai total sales were 200,534 units, a 9% increase over Q3 2022 sales. Hyundai also set new Q3 total and retail sales records for IONIQ 5, Santa Fe PHEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and Santa Cruz. For the quarter, Hyundai fleet sales remained at 10%.

September Total Sales Summary



























Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Hyundai 68,961 59,465 +16 % 200,534 184,431 +9 % 595,147 528,298 +13 %





































September Product and Corporate Activities

Model Total Sales

Vehicles Sep-23 Sep-22 % Chg Q3 2023 Q3 2022 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Accent 0 1,785 0 % 1 7,869 -100 % 31 15,299 -100 % Elantra 9,405 10,761 -13 % 32,565 37,020 -12 % 107,303 85,864 +25 % Ioniq 0 0 0 % 0 7 0 % 0 3,669 0 % Ioniq 5 3,958 1,306 +203 % 11,665 4,800 +143 % 25,306 18,492 +37 % Ioniq 6 1,665 0 0 % 5,073 0 0 % 8,318 0 0 % Kona 6,693 5,252 +27 % 18,593 12,893 +44 % 56,518 45,680 +24 % Nexo 16 27 -41 % 68 74 -8 % 173 345 -50 % Palisade 7,551 6,778 +11 % 19,410 20,119 -4 % 58,857 63,756 -8 % Santa Cruz 3,051 2,900 +5 % 9,033 8,600 +5 % 29,083 26,803 +9 % Santa Fe 12,676 9,192 +38 % 35,020 28,234 +24 % 96,162 86,129 +12 % Sonata 3,401 6,177 -45 % 10,007 15,643 -36 % 37,341 35,238 +6 % Tucson 18,813 12,971 +45 % 52,589 41,554 +27 % 153,180 125,625 +22 % Veloster 0 209 0 % 0 664 0 % 6 1,793 -100 % Venue 1,732 2,107 -18 % 6,510 6,954 -6 % 22,869 19,605 +17 %

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.hyundainews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America