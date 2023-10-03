Novig Secures CO License, Paving The Way For Fall Launch

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Novig, a revolutionary new sports betting market, announced that it has secured a Colorado Internet Sports Betting Operator license from the Colorado Division of Gaming.

The license paves the way for Novig to launch next month in Colorado as its first state, where a partnership has been established for market access with Full House Resorts and its Bronco Billy's Casino property in Cripple Creek, CO.

Backed by prominent investors such as Y Combinator, Joe Montana, and Lux Capital, Novig is building the first commission-free, high-frequency sports betting exchange. However, until exchange wagering is approved by the CLGC, Novig will be operating as an Internet Sports Betting Operator and not an exchange.

"We're thrilled to kick off our journey in the vibrant sports betting landscape of Colorado, and we'd like to thank the Division of Gaming for their help throughout the process," said Co-Founder and CEO Jacob Fortinsky. "We're committed to building an unparalleled, community-led betting experience, and we look forward to becoming the go-to destination for sports fanatics and sharp bettors alike."

At launch, the Novig app will be accessible through both iOS and Android. Novig will initially offer NFL, NBA, MLB, NCAAF, and NCAAB markets before expanding to several other sports next year. Users will be able to place bets on the Moneyline, Point Spread, and Game Totals, both pre-game and in-game.

ABOUT NOVIG

Founded by Jacob Fortinsky and Kelechi Ukah, Novig is a high-frequency sports betting market set to launch this fall in Colorado before expanding to other markets next year. For more information or to sign up for early access to Novig, visit www.novig.us or follow on Twitter at @novig_app or on LinkedIn .

