OCHIN launches new EHR service for rural hospitals nationwide

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OCHIN, a nonprofit leader in equitable health care innovation, now offers OCHIN Epic to rural hospitals nationwide. With four hospitals already live on the new system and five more onboarding across six states, OCHIN's entrance into acute care helps ensure smaller hospitals can seamlessly connect care for their patients and recruit new talent using clinicians' electronic health records (EHR) platform of choice.

"OCHIN is honored to partner with rural hospitals for the first time," said Abby Sears, president and CEO of OCHIN. "Our connected care platform will help ensure these pillars of their communities are able to remain independent, grow sustainably, and continue supporting the health and well-being of their hometown patients and broader region for years to come."

Building on more than 20 years of experience supporting ambulatory care organizations, such as community health centers, OCHIN analyzed persistent gaps in rural health care delivery and chose to launch OCHIN Epic for acute care in service of its broader mission to advance health equity by transforming access to care.

"Implementing a new EHR system is significant for any health care organization, and it's especially important for rural hospitals to have the unique tools and technology that will enable them to increase their communities' access to high quality, connected care," said Kim Klupenger, chief experience officer of OCHIN.

OCHIN offers EpicCare Inpatient, a full-service inpatient EHR system that supports interdisciplinary care plans and clinical teams across a full range of care. The OCHIN Epic EHR platform improves patient health one patient, one record at a time by driving new efficiencies and connecting rural hospitals with an ever-expanding system of care. OCHIN also provides full-service implementation with project management support, a personal support team, workflow optimization, training, and access to Best in KLAS third-party vendors.

The first acute care member to go live on OCHIN Epic in June was Minidoka Memorial Hospital in Idaho, joining a nationwide network of about 30,000 active providers who reach more than 5.5 million patients on OCHIN Epic. This year, OCHIN achieved Epic Gold Stars Level 9 Epic Gold Stars Level 9 distinction for the second year in a row.

For more information about OCHIN Epic for acute care, visit ochin.org.

About OCHIN

OCHIN is a nonprofit leader in equitable health care innovation and a trusted partner to a growing national provider network. Our solutions draw from more than 20 years of industry expertise and the largest collection of community health data in the country to improve the health of rural and medically underserved communities.

