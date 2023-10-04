Baptist Health Embarks on Consolidated Pharmacy Service Center Journey Using Tecsys' Elite™ Healthcare Supply Chain Platform

Prominent Kentucky-based health system transforms pharmacy logistics by centralizing pharmacy distribution operations.

LOUISVILLE, K.Y., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tecsys Inc. (TSX: TCS), an industry-leading supply chain management software company, today announced that Kentucky-based health system Baptist Health will transform its pharmacy supply chain operations through the implementation of Tecsys' Elite™ software platform .

TECSYS (PRNewsfoto/TECSYS) (PRNewswire)

This project, which will establish a consolidated pharmacy service center (CPSC) , represents a significant milestone in Baptist Health's ongoing pursuit of operational efficiency as it invests in innovative strategies to forge a healthier Kentucky.

Baptist Health consists of nine hospitals, 2,700 licensed beds, and more than 450 points of care, including outpatient facilities, physician practices and services, urgent care clinics, and outpatient diagnostic and surgery centers. In September 2022, the health system announced plans to construct a 90,000-square-foot Central Pharmacy Service Headquarters to streamline its growing pharmacy services across the system's locations in Kentucky and southern Indiana. To orchestrate the sophisticated distribution operations for this centralized pharmacy practice, Baptist Health will use the Tecsys' advanced cloud-based Elite™ platform to consolidate and optimize logistics, ultimately helping patients and their caregivers access medications quickly and efficiently.

A CPSC can ensure a consistent supply of high-quality medications at the lowest possible cost to patients while minimizing the impact of drug shortages. This approach to pharmacy distribution provides a centralized hub for mail orders, kits and trays management, compounding and specialty pharmaceuticals. It can also maintain an appropriate inventory of antidotes, disaster medications, and other high-cost medications needed for patient care so that the health system is operationally agile while also reducing the inventory burden of each facility.

"Prioritizing patient care requires innovation, and our cutting-edge consolidated pharmacy services center is a clear example of our commitment to them," explained Nilesh Desai, chief pharmacy officer at Baptist Health. "With Tecsys as our software partner, we're centralizing procurement processes, optimizing pharmaceutical expenditure management, and increasing efficiencies for our staff. This allows our team to focus on strategic initiatives, ensuring timely and affordable access to essential prescriptions. By adopting best-in-class methodologies from consolidated service center supply chain models, the software enables us to address drug shortages, reduce inventory waste, and streamline our operations more effectively."

Baptist Health's advanced pharmacy supply chain ecosystem equips the organization to achieve several key objectives, including:

Empowering pharmacists and enhancing patient care. Baptist Health's CPSC frees pharmacists from manual inventory management tasks, so they can dedicate more time to patient care.

Mitigating supply shortages. As drug shortages are predicted to persist, Baptist Health's CPSC centralizes drug inventory management, allowing for efficient allocation of products across various care sites to minimize waste and expiry.

Expanding storage space and bolstering security. Centralizing operations enables strategic space utilization, including climate-controlled environments for specific drug types and secure storage areas for high-risk controlled substances, which enhances the overall security of pharmacy supply chain operations.

Enhancing strategic procurement. By consolidating demand planning and purchasing, Baptist Health will have the data insights needed to undertake strategic and volume-based initiatives, resulting in cost-effective pharmacy procurement.

Ensuring regulatory compliance. The CPSC centralizes oversight of regulatory requirements, which enables them to safeguard patient safety and maintain compliance with industry standards.

Valerie Bandy, senior director of Pharmacy Solutions at Tecsys, commented on the collaboration, adding, "Pharmacy logistics are, unfortunately, notoriously inefficient. What Nilesh and the team at Baptist Health are doing is truly transformative. They have adopted a patient-first approach that harnesses supply chain innovation and applied it purposefully to their pharmacy operations. As industry leaders in this space, we're thrilled to serve as their software partner as they undertake this initiative."

About Baptist Health

Founded in 1924 in Louisville, Kentucky, Baptist Health is a full-spectrum health system dedicated to improving the health of the communities it serves. The Baptist Health family consists of nine hospitals in Kentucky and southern Indiana, employed and independent physicians, and more than 450 points of care, including outpatient facilities, physician practices and services, urgent care clinics, outpatient diagnostic and surgery centers, home care, fitness centers, and occupational medicine and physical therapy clinics.

About Tecsys

Since our founding 40 years ago, much has changed in the realm of supply chain technology. But one thing has remained constant; by developing dynamic and innovative supply chain solutions, Tecsys has been equipping organizations for growth and competitive advantage. Serving healthcare, distribution and converging commerce industries, and spanning multiple complex, regulated and high-volume markets, Tecsys delivers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point of use, and retail order management, as well as complete financial management and analytics solutions.

Tecsys' shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TCS. For more information on Tecsys, visit www.tecsys.com .

Copyright © Tecsys Inc. 2023. All names, trademarks, products, and services mentioned are registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tecsys Inc.