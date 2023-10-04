Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America - 2023 Winners

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Healthiest Employers® names the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America award, comprising regional applicants of various sizes, locations, and industries.

The Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America for 2023 have been named by Healthiest Employers and Springbuk.

Each company included on the list participated in the Healthiest Employers assessment process. The categories, scoring, and benchmarking were formed with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, wellness, and business communities.

The Healthiest Employers assessment is scored and powered by Springbuk, a health intelligence platform, in a "Rubric style" on a 1-100 scale. The assessment comprises six categories of yes/no, multiple choice, and short answer questions, with each question totaling .25-3 points. To qualify for the national award, applicants are also scored based on an additional section called "the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America," which scores the applicant's essays and asks additional questions related to chronic conditions and workplace health. Learn more about the scoring methodology at healthiestemployers.com/resources/methodology .

Since 2009, Healthiest Employers has been the leading recognition program for employee wellness. Today, we currently host award ceremonies in over 45 regions across the country and applicants are not only eligible for local recognition, but also have the chance to earn a spot on the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. This national award takes the highest-scoring applicants from all locations, company sizes, and industries. Learn more at healthiestemployers.com .

1. BankUnited, N.A. – Miami Lakes, Florida

2. The Starr Group – Greenfield, Wisconsin

3. Harris Health System – Bellaire, Texas

4. One AZ Credit Union – Phoenix

5. National Association of Insurance Commissioners – Kansas City, Missouri

6. Boulder County – Boulder, Colorado

7. CNO Financial Group – Carmel, Indiana

8. Northwell Health – Lake Success, New York

9. Wake County – Raleigh, North Carolina

10. City of Douglasville – Douglasville, Georgia

11. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital – Memphis

12. Garver – North Little Rock, Arkansas

13. Bean Automotive – Miami

14. Gamber-Johnson LLC – Stevens Point, Wisconsin

15. Royal Caribbean Group – Miami

16. Quanta Services – Houston

17. Randolph County Government – Asheboro, North Carolina

18. City of Acworth – Acworth, Georgia

19. Shamrock Foods Company – Phoenix

20. Riverside Healthcare – Kankakee, Illinois

21. Premier – Charlotte

22. SmartPractice – Phoenix

23. Northwest Permanente PC – Portland, Oregon

24. Cubic Corporation – San Diego

25. Delta Dental of Kansas – Wichita

26. Lane County – Eugene, Oregon

27. Baylor College of Medicine – Houston

28. TLC Engineering Solutions – Orlando

29. METRO – Houston

30. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center/UPMC Health Plan – Pittsburgh

31. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City – Kansas City, Missouri

32. Treasury Wine Estates – Napa, California

33. Witham Health Services – Lebanon, Indiana

34. PeaceHealth – Vancouver, Washington

35. The Resource Center – Jamestown, New York

36. Orlando Utilities Commission – Orlando

37. City of Charlotte – Charlotte

38. Broward County Government – Ft. Lauderdale, Florida

39. U-Haul International – Phoenix

40. Phoenix Children's Hospital – Phoenix

41. Permanente Dental Associates, P.C. – Portland, Oregon

42. City of Scottsdale – Scottsdale, Arizona

43. Atrium Health – Charlotte

44. Johnson Kendall & Johnson – Newtown, Pennsylvania

45. Excela Health – Greensburg, Pennsylvania

46. Louisville Metro Government – Louisville

47. CVS Health – Woonsocket, Rhode Island

48. City of Tucson – Tucson

49. Hitachi Astemo Americas – Sunbury, Ohio

50. Kitchell – Phoenix

51. American Express – New York

52. City of Alexandria – Alexandria, Virginia

53. Chevron – San Ramon, California

54. Cambia Health Solutions – Portland, Oregon

55. ZOLL Medical Corporation – Chelmsford, Massachusetts

56. BlueCross BlueShield of Arizona – Phoenix

57. Highmark Western and Northeastern New York – Lancaster, New York

58. Nelnet – Lincoln, Nebraska

59. City of Lebanon – Lebanon, Ohio

60. Orange County Library System – Orlando

61. City of Gastonia – Gastonia, North Carolina

62. Drexel University – Philadelphia

63. Lithia Motors, Inc. – Medford, Oregon

64. Cleveland County Government – Shelby, North Carolina

65. Jamestown Board of Public Utilities – Jamestown, New York

66. Bon Secours Mercy Health – Cincinnati

67. Bi-State Development – St. Louis

68. Cook Children's Hospital – Fort Worth

69. Eversource Energy – Westwood, Massachusetts

70. Faith Technologies Incorporated – Menasha, Wisconsin

71. Credigy – Norcross, Georgia

72. Phillips Edison and Company – Cincinnati

73. University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School – Worcester, Massachusetts

74. City of Cincinnati – Cincinnati

75. Midwestern University – Glendale, Arizona

76. Town of Gilbert – Gilbert, Arizona

77. Lincoln Financial Group – Radnor, Pennsylvania

78. AAA Northeast – Providence, Rhode Island

79. Koch Industries – Wichita, Kansas

80. Samaritan Health Services – Corvallis, Oregon

81. Syngenta – Greensboro, North Carolina

82. Rowan County Government – Salisbury, North Carolina

83. Iredell Health System – Statesville, North Carolina

84. Helen of Troy – El Paso, Texas

85. Compass Group USA – Charlotte

86. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport – DFW Airport, Texas

87. Higginbotham – Fort Worth

88. Durham County Government – Durham, North Carolina

89. Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors – Richardson, Texas

90. Qorvo – Greensboro, North Carolina

91. College of the Holy Cross – Worcester, Massachusetts

92. Children's Home Society of Florida – Orlando

93. AdventHealth – Altamonte Springs, Florida

94. Hess Corporation – Houston

95. NK Parts Industries – Sidney, Ohio

96. Ericsson – Plano, Texas

97. DriveTime Automotive – Tempe, Arizona

98. Port of Portland – Portland, Oregon

99. Rose Villa – Portland, Oregon

100. SAIF – Salem, Oregon

