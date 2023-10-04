Business Break
Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America - 2023 Winners

Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Healthiest Employers® names the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America award, comprising regional applicants of various sizes, locations, and industries.

The Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America for 2023 have been named by Healthiest Employers and Springbuk.

Each company included on the list participated in the Healthiest Employers assessment process. The categories, scoring, and benchmarking were formed with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, wellness, and business communities.

The Healthiest Employers assessment is scored and powered by Springbuk, a health intelligence platform, in a "Rubric style" on a 1-100 scale. The assessment comprises six categories of yes/no, multiple choice, and short answer questions, with each question totaling .25-3 points. To qualify for the national award, applicants are also scored based on an additional section called "the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America," which scores the applicant's essays and asks additional questions related to chronic conditions and workplace health. Learn more about the scoring methodology at healthiestemployers.com/resources/methodology.

Since 2009, Healthiest Employers has been the leading recognition program for employee wellness. Today, we currently host award ceremonies in over 45 regions across the country and applicants are not only eligible for local recognition, but also have the chance to earn a spot on the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. This national award takes the highest-scoring applicants from all locations, company sizes, and industries. Learn more at healthiestemployers.com.

1. BankUnited, N.A.Miami Lakes, Florida
2. The Starr GroupGreenfield, Wisconsin
3. Harris Health System – Bellaire, Texas
4. One AZ Credit UnionPhoenix
5. National Association of Insurance Commissioners Kansas City, Missouri
6. Boulder County – Boulder, Colorado
7. CNO Financial Group Carmel, Indiana
8. Northwell HealthLake Success, New York
9. Wake CountyRaleigh, North Carolina
10. City of Douglasville – Douglasville, Georgia
11. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Memphis
12. Garver North Little Rock, Arkansas
13. Bean AutomotiveMiami
14. Gamber-Johnson LLCStevens Point, Wisconsin
15. Royal Caribbean GroupMiami
16. Quanta ServicesHouston
17. Randolph County Government Asheboro, North Carolina
18. City of Acworth – Acworth, Georgia
19. Shamrock Foods CompanyPhoenix
20. Riverside Healthcare – Kankakee, Illinois
21. Premier – Charlotte
22. SmartPracticePhoenix
23. Northwest Permanente PC Portland, Oregon
24. Cubic Corporation San Diego
25. Delta Dental of KansasWichita
26. Lane CountyEugene, Oregon
27. Baylor College of Medicine Houston
28. TLC Engineering SolutionsOrlando
29. METRO Houston
30. University of Pittsburgh Medical Center/UPMC Health PlanPittsburgh
31. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas CityKansas City, Missouri
32. Treasury Wine EstatesNapa, California
33. Witham Health ServicesLebanon, Indiana
34. PeaceHealth – Vancouver, Washington
35. The Resource CenterJamestown, New York
36. Orlando Utilities CommissionOrlando
37. City of Charlotte Charlotte
38. Broward County Government Ft. Lauderdale, Florida
39. U-Haul International Phoenix
40. Phoenix Children's Hospital Phoenix
41. Permanente Dental Associates, P.C. Portland, Oregon
42. City of Scottsdale Scottsdale, Arizona
43. Atrium HealthCharlotte
44. Johnson Kendall & Johnson – Newtown, Pennsylvania
45. Excela Health Greensburg, Pennsylvania
46. Louisville Metro GovernmentLouisville
47. CVS Health Woonsocket, Rhode Island
48. City of Tucson Tucson
49. Hitachi Astemo Americas Sunbury, Ohio
50. KitchellPhoenix
51. American ExpressNew York
52. City of AlexandriaAlexandria, Virginia
53. ChevronSan Ramon, California
54. Cambia Health SolutionsPortland, Oregon
55. ZOLL Medical Corporation Chelmsford, Massachusetts
56. BlueCross BlueShield of ArizonaPhoenix
57. Highmark Western and Northeastern New York Lancaster, New York
58. Nelnet Lincoln, Nebraska
59. City of LebanonLebanon, Ohio
60. Orange County Library System Orlando
61. City of Gastonia Gastonia, North Carolina
62. Drexel UniversityPhiladelphia
63. Lithia Motors, Inc.Medford, Oregon
64. Cleveland County GovernmentShelby, North Carolina
65. Jamestown Board of Public UtilitiesJamestown, New York
66. Bon Secours Mercy HealthCincinnati
67. Bi-State DevelopmentSt. Louis
68. Cook Children's HospitalFort Worth
69. Eversource Energy – Westwood, Massachusetts
70. Faith Technologies Incorporated – Menasha, Wisconsin
71. Credigy – Norcross, Georgia
72. Phillips Edison and CompanyCincinnati
73. University of Massachusetts Chan Medical SchoolWorcester, Massachusetts
74. City of CincinnatiCincinnati
75. Midwestern UniversityGlendale, Arizona
76. Town of Gilbert Gilbert, Arizona
77. Lincoln Financial Group – Radnor, Pennsylvania
78. AAA NortheastProvidence, Rhode Island
79. Koch IndustriesWichita, Kansas
80. Samaritan Health Services – Corvallis, Oregon
81. Syngenta – Greensboro, North Carolina
82. Rowan County GovernmentSalisbury, North Carolina
83. Iredell Health System – Statesville, North Carolina
84. Helen of Troy – El Paso, Texas
85. Compass Group USA  Charlotte
86. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport – DFW Airport, Texas
87. Higginbotham – Fort Worth
88. Durham County GovernmentDurham, North Carolina
89. Hill & Wilkinson General ContractorsRichardson, Texas
90. Qorvo – Greensboro, North Carolina
91. College of the Holy CrossWorcester, Massachusetts
92. Children's Home Society of FloridaOrlando
93. AdventHealth – Altamonte Springs, Florida
94. Hess Corporation Houston
95. NK Parts IndustriesSidney, Ohio
96. Ericsson – Plano, Texas
97. DriveTime Automotive Tempe, Arizona
98. Port of Portland Portland, Oregon
99. Rose VillaPortland, Oregon
100. SAIF Salem, Oregon

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/healthiest-100-workplaces-in-america--2023-winners-301945837.html

SOURCE Healthiest Employers

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.