FOREST FIRES & IOT: Kinéis's spatial connectivity revolutionizes forest fire prevention thanks to early detection

TOULOUSE, France, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- New space technologies and the Internet of Things by satellite are contributing to better prevention in detecting forest fires and reducing their impact on the environment. French operator Kinéis illustrates this application that could significantly reduce the ravages of fires worldwide.

Kinéis connectivity for the IoT: global coverage

Kinéis global connectivity enables to track and monitor objects in remote areas without coverage by terrestrial networks. In addition, our frequencies used in the 400 MHz bandwidth have excellent signal penetration in the canopy-covered environment.

How does Kinéis connectivity work?

Thanks to its constellation of 25 nanosatellites and 19 ground remote stations, Kinéis locates and connects objects through terminals, wherever they may be on the planet. Combining NewSpace's technological innovation with the IoT ensures narrowband, low-consumption, simple and reliable global connectivity.

With their very low power consumption, the terminals have an autonomy of several years, sending messages only when necessary.

Kinéis satellite connectivity operating diagram:

Benefits of Kinéis connectivity :

Early fire detection

Reliable and low-consumption large-scale protection

Frequencies (400 Mhz) enabling penetration through canopies

Better risk prevention for Emergency Management in the event of natural disasters

Better assessment of the situation

In 2023, Kinéis' satellite solutions for the IoT were officially selected by the French Ministry of Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion in future forest fire detection systems.

About Kinéis

Founded in 2018, Kinéis is a satellite operator and global connectivity provider. The company inherits forty years of expertise in the ARGOS system, founded by CNES (the French Space Agency) and historically operated by CLS (Collecte Localisation Satellites) to develop a reliable technology providing easy access to useful satellite data. Kinéis locates and connects objects wherever they are on the planet, simplifying and multiplying their use by professionals and private individuals alike. In doing so, it deploys all its technological innovation capabilities to bring together New Space and IoT. Kinéis raised €100 million in 2020 and has been awarded the French Tech Next40 label, classes 2021, 2022, and French Tech 120, class 2023.

