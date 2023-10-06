Paradigm and Bristol Myers Squibb collaborate to build a new model for clinical trials

Goals include expanded patient access to underserved populations, faster results, and reduced provider burden

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm announced today a collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to build a new end-to-end clinical trial operating model across design, recruitment, and data collection. Starting with oncology and expanding to other therapeutic areas, Paradigm will enable Bristol Myers Squibb to enroll patients from providers across the Paradigm Network of health systems, all of whom serve diverse groups of patients and already use Paradigm software to reduce the burden of clinical trial recruitment and operations.

The administrative burden of running a clinical trial contributes to lack of access and inequitable enrollment. For example, currently less than five percent of patients with cancer enroll in clinical trials as part of their care journey. As a result, new treatments can be slow to come to market and millions of individuals who might benefit from a clinical trial are not given the option to participate. To address this, Paradigm has chosen to build an entirely new clinical trial operating ecosystem.

Together, the organizations will design trials whose protocol requirements meet the practical constraints of community health provider organizations. Paradigm first brought its clinical trial software platform to community health providers, who provide the majority of care for cancer patients and other severe conditions, and serve populations that mirror the overall demographics of the United States. Over the past year, Paradigm has successfully collaborated with dozens of these provider organizations to expand their clinical research programs and provide patients with clinical trials as a care option, all while reducing staff workload.

"We fundamentally believe every patient deserves the best possible care, which should include the evaluation for participation in clinical research," said Paradigm CEO Kent Thoelke. "Working with a leader like Bristol Myers Squibb helps scale equitable access for patients today. In the process, we aim to help Bristol Myers Squibb speed up recruitment, attract a more diverse patient population, reduce provider burden, and more rapidly complete trials to increase access to potentially helpful therapies in the future."

About Paradigm

Paradigm is rebuilding the clinical research ecosystem by creating a platform that enables equitable access to trials for all patients, while enhancing trial efficiency and reducing the barriers to participation for healthcare providers. Incubated by ARCH Venture Partners and backed by leading healthcare and life sciences investors, Paradigm aims to break down barriers across the trial ecosystem through one seamless infrastructure implemented at healthcare provider organizations, bringing potentially life-saving therapies to patients faster.

