BetMGM and Inspired Entertainment Launch MGM Bonus City, Revolutionary Hybrid Dealer® Game

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BetMGM, a leading iGaming and sports betting operator, and Inspired Entertainment, a leading B2B provider of gaming content, technology, hardware and services, announced today the launch of MGM Bonus City, innovative online Hybrid Dealer game. MGM Bonus City utilizes Inspired Entertainment's groundbreaking technology that seamlessly integrates Virtual CGI, green screen technology and footage of real dealers, creating an unparalleled gaming experience. BetMGM is North America's first and only online casino to offer a Hybrid Dealer game. MGM Bonus City is available at BetMGM in New Jersey and will launch in Pennsylvania and Michigan in the near future.

MGM Bonus City virtually transports players to Las Vegas, where players can choose from eight potential outcomes that will spin on the big wheel, including four iconic Las Vegas MGM property-themed bonus rounds: New York-New York, Luxor, MGM Grand and Bellagio. Before the host spins, the game randomly awards a special multiplier that can enhance the player's winnings.

Hybrid Dealer is a new product category that offers players branded casino and gameshow content by blending physical and digital elements. Hybrid Dealer game outcomes require no studio as they are RNG-generated. The scheduled action continues 24/7, with the hosts changing regularly to keep players engaged.

"We are thrilled to partner with BetMGM to introduce our revolutionary Hybrid Dealer technology via MGM Bonus City," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired. "Our patented technology offers unparalleled opportunities for our customers to provide a realistic 'as live' experience to players without the logistics of dedicated studios and staffing. This is just the start of a whole new category of games."

Oliver Bartlett, Senior Director of Gaming at BetMGM, said, "MGM Bonus City brings an added level of fun to BetMGM, allowing players to experience MGM Resorts' Las Vegas casinos in a new way. We're confident that our customers will enjoy this unique digital offering."

Attendees at this year's Global Gaming Expo (G2E) taking place October 10-12 in Las Vegas will have the opportunity to demo the MGM Bonus City Hybrid Dealer game at Inspired Entertainment's Stand (#4216). MGM Bonus City is available on desktop, the BetMGM sportsbook app and Android. It will be on iOS in the upcoming weeks.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, Virtual Sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, and in subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov and on Inspired's website at www.inseinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve substantial risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the MGM Resorts International public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. BetMGM has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events and trends. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, BetMGM's expectations regarding launch of MGM Bonus City in additional states or jurisdictions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Included among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements are: the significant competition within the gaming and entertainment industry; BetMGM's ability to execute on its business plan; changes in applicable laws or regulations, particularly with respect to iGaming and online sports betting; BetMGM's ability to manage growth and access the capital needed to support its growth plans; and BetMGM's ability to obtain the required licenses, permits and other approvals necessary to grow in existing and new jurisdictions. In providing forward-looking statements, BetMGM is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If BetMGM updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

