Hexainnoheal develops new home-use medical device 'Flexible PainQ'

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home-use medical device manufacturer Hexainnoheal has been gaining recognition for its pain therapy products. Hexainnoheal manufactures healthcare devices using Low Level Lasers and LED lighting. Its primary product line-up includes PainQ for pain management and CobiQ for rhinitis management. Hexainnoheal also focuses on developing a new product called Flexible PainQ.

Established in 2019, Hexainnoheal has been developing and supplying personal medical devices to the market using Low-Level Lasers, LED lighting, and electric current. PainQ, its representative device, is a home use healthcare device for pain therapy that can effectively manage pain by combining Low Level Lasers, LED lighting, and low-frequency stimulation functions. VCSEL laser light of 940nm (42 rays), 850nm (42 rays) and LED light of 642nm (42 rays) penetrate into the skin tissue and provide intensive care to the painful area. With an adjustable intensity range from level 0 to level 5, PainQ's low-frequency stimulation feature can be customized to the user's preferences. Due to its portable size and lightweight, users can wear PainQ as a belt to treat their pain in various areas, including shoulders, wrists, and waist.

Hexainnoheal's CobiQ is a home use health device for managing rhinitis. It delivers near-infrared light sources of 2 wavelengths into the nasal cavity and treats rhinitis by regenerating cells in the inflamed area. Hexainnoheal has extensive global marketing plans for CobiQ to enter its oversea export target markets, particularly North America and Europe. Since its launching this July on Amazon, CobiQ has been gaining momentum in global sales, receiving positive feedbacks from U.S. consumers.

The CEO of Hexainnoheal shared, "We are constantly communicating with our customers and making continuous efforts to improve existing devices and develop new products," and introduced Flexible PainQ, which is under development process to remedy the shortcomings of the existing PainQ. Unlike the existing PainQ, Flexible PainQ can bend freely and is expected to be more effective in relieving the pain in smaller areas like wrists.

