Thinx and PERIOD. team up to release results from the third State of the Period survey to help drive awareness of period poverty and initiate period conversations

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thinx Inc. , a leading period and incontinence underwear brand, and PERIOD., a nonprofit organization focused on combating period poverty and stigma, announced the release of the 2023 State of the Period to drive awareness of period poverty and provide insights to help reduce period stigma and drive action ahead of Period Action Day on October 14, 2023.

Thinx and PERIOD. Release 2023 State of the Period Survey Results Ahead of Period Action Day

The third installment of this survey uncovered that while many of the underlying stressors due to lack of access to period products have been improving, almost a quarter (23%) of teens still struggle to afford period products, unchanged from the last poll in 2021 – emphasizing the need for continued efforts to improve access to menstrual products. When it comes to period stigma, teens report that improvements have been made since 2021; however, 45% of teens still say they have been affected by the negative associations surrounding periods.

Thinx recognizes that the first step to combating period stigma is to encourage open, honest conversations surrounding periods. Results from the 2023 survey indicate that 76% of teens have questions about their periods and want to have more open communication about their menstrual cycle. Knowing this, Thinx is launching a pledge on Instagram to donate $1, up to $10,000, to PERIOD. each time someone reshares to help spread results from this year's survey.

"Gaps in access to period education and supplies continue to pose risks to people's health – especially young teens – but it's promising to see improvements have been made over the past two years," said Meghan Davis, Thinx CEO. "As a brand committed to addressing period poverty and stigma head on, we're launching our social pledge as an ally of PERIOD., working together to spark conversation and broaden awareness."

"We are excited to continue our partnership with Thinx, launching the third installment of The State of the Period survey" said Michela Bedard, Executive Director of PERIOD. "Importantly, the study showed that young people desire menstrual health education, access to products in schools, and are less ashamed to discuss periods than older generations, which is what we'll continue to fight for."

As part of Thinx's efforts to help close the period poverty gap and ensure essential period products are available for everyone, in 2023, Thinx has donated over 110,000 pairs of period underwear to PERIOD. and the Alliance for Period Supplies (APS), as well as other grassroots organizations.

Additionally, Thinx is working to provoke conversation and help end period stigma with the recently launched ad campaign titled " The New Language of Period ," which aims to show parents and teens that having open conversations about periods doesn't have to be awkward.

For more information about giveback programs sponsored by Thinx, please visit www.thinx.com/thinx/giverise . For more information about PERIOD. and its efforts to reduce period poverty and stigma, please visit https://period.org .

About Thinx, Inc.

Thinx Inc. is a family of brands dedicated to creating products that support bodies from puberty to post-menopause. Together with our brands, Thinx, Thinx Teens™, Thinx for All™, and Thinx for All Leaks™, we are on a mission to be the key innovative leader at bringing reusable and comfortable menstruation and incontinence products to market. We strive to deliver the safest products available and our underwear is certified based on the rigorous chemical safety requirements of the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® [20.HUS.04850 | HOHENSTEIN HTTI] and complies with the even more stringent OEKO-TEX® 100 Class II, Annexure IV.. Our innovation is recognized by top industry publications, including WWD , InStyle , PureWow , Cosmopolitan .

About PERIOD.

PERIOD. is a global youth powered non-profit with over 400 primarily youth led chapters working to eradicate period poverty and stigma through advocacy, education, and service. PERIOD. annually distributes millions of menstrual products to grassroots organizations serving their communities in need, as well as, authors stigma-busting menstrual health curriculum. PERIOD. equips young leaders to advocate for menstrual equity policies such as the repeal of the tax on menstrual products, and laws mandating period products in public places.

