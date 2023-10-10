Women 50+ Enjoy Sex (When It Doesn't Hurt)

Vaginal Health Brand Kindra Reveals New Findings that

41% of Women 50+ Have Experienced Pain During Sex

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While new findings from a recent Kindra survey show that a staggering number of women 50+ have experienced pain during sex (41%), 70% of women 50+ report enjoying sex. And more than half of women 50+ (52%) have a 'sexual toolbox' that they use before or during sex to enhance and support the experience. Leading menopause vaginal health brand Kindra is rallying behind the sexual enjoyment of women aged 50+, a segment of the population that is too often ignored, and pushing back on the notion that women don't want sex as they age. Kindra is at the forefront of the industry, empowering women to curate their own sexual toolboxes with cutting-edge products in its curated intimacy collection and actionable advice from sex-positive experts in our community education programs. To better understand what women age 50+ are experiencing, Kindra commissioned a survey, conducted online by The Harris Poll among over 600 U.S. women age 50+.

"One of the most powerful things a woman can do is reclaim her agency over her pleasure and orgasms," said Catherine Balsam-Schwaber, CEO and Founder of Kindra. "Our recent research found that, of women 50+ who have experienced pain with sex, nearly one-third (29%) continued with sex in spite of the pain. We want to provide tools, products, and support systems to help women 50+ overcome pain and experience pleasure of all kinds, including fun and fulfilling orgasms throughout the physical changes of life."

To help more women feel empowered to take control of their pleasure, Kindra will be hosting a Talkshoplive on October 25 at 6 p.m. EDT with Dr. Juliana Hauser, Ph.D., licensed family and marriage therapist and expert on sex and sexuality, to provide women with practical advice on how to navigate relationships and intimacy throughout the hormonal changes of menopause.

"I have found in my own private practice that 'good' sex does not end after a certain age, it evolves," said Dr. Juliana Hauser, Ph.D., who specializes in sex and pleasure at all stages of life, for both individuals and couples. "There are practical things women can do to become their own 'sexperts' and reclaim their sexuality as they age to make sex more fulfilling, pleasure more abundant, and orgasms more potent – better than ever."

But, this recent research indicates the enjoyment of sex at age 50+ isn't the case for every woman, as 41% of women 50+ have experienced pain during sex. For those women, about a third avoided sex (34%) and/or "pushed through" (29%) despite the pain. Kindra wants to give women as many pathways as possible for enjoyable sex. Kindra leads the industry in championing female sexual wellness by:

Daily Vaginal Lotion and V Relief Serum for extra sensitive moments. Both are FSA/HSA eligible. Developing innovative and OB/GYN-backed solutions for vaginal dryness and discomfort, including Kindra's cult-favoriteandfor extra sensitive moments. Both are FSA/HSA eligible.

Origin for pelvic floor physical therapy and Gennev for menopause-trained OB/GYNs. Partnering with medical providers who understand the challenges of menopause, includingfor pelvic floor physical therapy andfor menopause-trained OB/GYNs.

Kindra: Curated collection to help women build a sexual toolbox of their own. Providing physician-backed products in itscollection to help women build a sexual toolbox of their own.

Dr. Juliana Hauser to educate the Kindra community on actionable tips to help improve intimacy. Working with experts like sexuality expertto educate the Kindra community on actionable tips to help improve intimacy.

About Kindra

Kindra is the leading direct-to-consumer sex-positive vaginal health company for women 40+ in the US, building the much-needed category of solutions, education, and community for women navigating midlife health and wellness. Kindra helps women prepare for, manage, and embrace their natural hormonal shifts, while harnessing the insight and expertise of interdisciplinary women's health experts and board-certified OB/GYNs. Through hormone-free, physician-backed, patent-pending solutions that target some of the most disruptive symptoms, Kindra's community of women are finding relief and feeling empowered.

Survey Method:

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Kindra from September 21 - 25, 2023 among 626 U.S. women ages 50 and older. The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the sample data is accurate to within +/-4.5 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

