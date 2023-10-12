NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sirens blaring. Horns honking. Wheels screeching. Oh no! There goes an ambulance. Zoom. Zoom. Zoom. We hear them every day in NYC. Where are they going? What happened? Is anybody injured? These are the thoughts that cross our minds.

The EMS FDNY Help Fund Gala Shines a Spotlight on NYC's EMS Heroes

In New York City, there are heroes – first responders – who rush to dangerous situations every day. No matter how stressful, dangerous, or heartbreaking their day was, these same heroes get up every day to do it again. And again. And again. But who are these heroes? How do they do it? How do they cope? How many times a day did they have to stare death in the face during the pandemic and risk getting COVID or other illnesses themselves?

Have you ever wondered, "Who does a hero call when they need help? How can I help a hero?"

That is why the EMS FDNY Help Fund was established – to answer these questions and to assist and sometimes rescue NYC's EMS first responder heroes when they need support. Our mission is to ensure the security of our Emergency Medical Technicians & Paramedics and their families in the event of death, illness, injury, or hardship through the implementation of fundraising initiatives. In the past fiscal year, we were able to provide over $105,000 in hardship support to New York City's EMTs and Paramedics.

On Tuesday, October 17th, 2023, at 6 pm, the EMS FDNY Help Fund will host its first major fundraising Gala event at the Classic Car Club located at 1 Pier 76, 408 12th Avenue in Manhattan. Major sponsors include Wells Fargo, Whitehall & Company LLC, National Geographic's Lindblad Expeditions, and the Classic Car Club. Prominent executives, celebrities and fellow New Yorkers have united to make this event a success.

Fund Gala Chair, Indre Saviciute, said, "We are proud to announce that we have reached our targeted goal and, with one last push, we hope to exceed our goal to sell tickets and tables to the event. There is still time to dig deep, open your hearts and participate in this event. Tickets are $1,000 each and include an awards dinner and a silent auction. Tables seating 10 start at $10,000. We are grateful for the generous supporters who are making this event a huge success."

Danielle Gustafson, Executive Director, added, "Since the inception of the Fund, most of the fundraising has come from the EMS members themselves donating to the fund to support each other. This is our first major outreach to our friends, neighbors, colleagues, and the broader NYC community to appeal and provide them the opportunity to show their gratitude to the EMS first responder heroes and multiply the efforts that have been started. There are over 4,000 members of the EMS community in New York City. Many need our assistance now – this is your chance to be a hero's hero and show your support for the NYC EMS."

The four-hour Gala will include several special events, including:

An abbreviated preview of the Sarah Jessica Parker-narrated film, "Honorable But Broken: EMS in Crisis," an upcoming documentary produced by Bryony Gilbey, a former CBS News 60 Minutes, ABC News, and Discovery Channel producer, and Rich Diefenbach, a former deputy bureau chief for CBS News in New York & Los Angeles. They were inspired to produce this film after learning about the plight of EMS workers further stretched to the brink with the pandemic. The film is narrated by American actress and producer Sarah Jessica Parker, named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people of 2022 and a six-time Golden Globe Award winner.

A speech and book signing by acclaimed author of Riding the Lightning, Anthony Almojera. Almojera remains an active FDNY EMS lieutenant and vice president of AFSCME DC37 Local 3621, the New York City Fire Department's EMS officers' union. He has been profiled on the front page of the Washington Post and featured by CNN, Al Jazeera, USA Today, NPR, the BBC, and numerous other media outlets. Born in Brooklyn, he is a practicing Buddhist and works a third job as an on-site paramedic at the Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens. He lives in Brooklyn.

Awards dinner speeches by Honorable FDNY Executives including Laura Kavanagh - New York City Fire Commissioner. Laura Kavanagh is the 34th Fire Commissioner of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY), the first woman to hold the position; and Paul Miano - Assistant Chief of EMS at New York City Fire Department.

Special Presentations by the EMS Ceremonial Unit.

Demonstrations by EMS Cardiac Units, CPR Units, and Canine Units.

A modern working EMS Ambulance will be on display, as well as the opportunity to try on various emergency apparel required for emergency response. The emergency apparel is sure to be a hit for fashionistas at the step-and-repeat and will encourage sharing of event images on your favorite social media platform.

For more information on how you can help, either by joining the event or otherwise donating, please visit https://emsfdnyhelpfund.com/ . Link to the event: https://donorbox.org/events/469913 .

About the EMS FDNY Help Fund: The EMS FDNY Help Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting New York City's EMS first responders and their families in times of need. Through fundraising initiatives, the organization provides financial assistance to EMTs and Paramedics facing death, illness, injury, or hardship.

