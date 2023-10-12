THE PICKLR AND THE DINK TEAM UP FOR THE BIGGEST GIVEAWAY IN PICKLEBALL HISTORY

ONE CITY WILL WIN A NEW PICKLR FACILITY: MORE THAN FIFTY ADDITIONAL WINNERS OF LIFETIME PICKLEBALL PRODUCTS

KASYVILLE, Utah, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Picklr , the United States' premiere indoor pickleball facility, along with The Dink and Katy Perry's Firework Foundation , announced today an unprecedented giveaway for pickleball fans across the country. The "Picklr Your City" contest aims to transform one city's pickleball scene and reward pickleball enthusiasts nationwide while fostering community engagement and excitement. One city will be selected to win a new franchise location from The Picklr, bringing elite indoor courts to their area and invigorating their local pickleball community. Individual prizes include lifetime supplies of pickleball gear from The Picklr Shop & Stack Athletics, twenty-five lifetime memberships at The Picklr, a guest spot on the Picklepod Podcast & much more. The contest launched on Oct. 12, on the Instagram accounts of The Picklr & The Dink , as well as on Katy Perry's Instagram account . The last day to participate in the "Picklr Your City" contest is Dec. 14, with the last day to nominate your city being Oct. 24.

Among the prizes for "Picklr Your City":

One Picklr facility for winning city

25 lifetime memberships from the Picklr

The Picklr Shop Three lifetime supplies of pickleball gear from

Stack Athletics Two lifetime supplies of pickleball apparel from

Ten Pickleball paddles, any model

Ten cases of pickleballs, any model

Pickleball Pod One guest spot on The Dink's

All those who participate in all steps of the giveaway will receive $20 in gear to The Picklr Shop & a free One-Month Membership to the Picklr

Individual winners will be selected randomly, with participants having a chance to increase their odds through voting and engagement on social media. The cities with the most comments, votes, and likes will advance to the voting rounds, where the community can vote to bring a premium indoor Picklr facility to the winning city. Contest registration and details can be found online at https://thepicklr.com/picklryourcity/ .

The Picklr announced a significant expansion in September and will be in over 80 locations in 11 states by early 2024. Known for its state-of-the-art facilities, vibrant pickleball community, and free access to tournaments and clinics, The Picklr is elevating the standard for its players and franchise owners. Along with the giveaway, The Picklr recently launched a new brand anthem , a 75-second piece from Tessa Films , capturing eye-popping trick shots, flips, and dinks on film. ''The Pickleball demographic is changing rapidly, and we wanted to create something unique that captures this exciting movement,", said James Hurlock, the Chief Brand Officer at The Picklr. ''The piece celebrates the athleticism and the multi-generational and diverse pickleball communities The Picklr serves across the country.''

MEDIA ASSETS LINKED HERE

ABOUT THE PICKLR:

At The Picklr, pickleball is more than just a sport; it's a lifestyle that fosters community, competition, and fun. With over eighty state-of-the-art facilities, professional coaching, and a vibrant atmosphere, The Picklr offers an unparalleled pickleball experience for players of all skill levels. All locations offer state-of-the-art professional-grade outdoor surfacing, onsite snacks and drinks, and access to free leagues, tournaments, and clinics. Follow The Picklr on Instagram, X , LinkedIn , Facebook , and TikTok for news on locations and contests, or visit www.thepicklr.com to learn more about owning a franchise.

ABOUT THE DINK:

The Dink is pickleball's premier media and news outlet. Publishing daily content across its news website, newsletters, podcast network, and social media presence, The Dink covers pickleball's most compelling stories, tips and strategies, equipment reviews, and highlights for everyone from the most avid pickleball fan to the casual player. Follow The Dink on Instagram , X , TikTok , and YouTube channels, and visit thedinkpickleball.com for daily pickleball news.

