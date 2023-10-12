25-year Technology Veteran & Solutions Engineer to Help Business Clients Manage Cybersecurity Governance, Risk & Compliance

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procure IT, a game-changing data-driven IT procurement company, announced today that it has named Managing Partner Dylan Bouterse, a 25-year technology solutions veteran, to lead the company's cybersecurity consulting practice, which is focused on helping business clients navigate cybersecurity governance, risk and compliance.

Procure IT Names Managing Partner Dylan Bouterse to Head Cybersecurity Practice

As head of Procure IT's cybersecurity practice, Bouterse and his team will consult with midmarket and enterprise organizations on ways to improve their cybersecurity risk posture by understanding evolving threats and available solutions. As part of that effort, he leads the development of processes and tools, including a living database of cybersecurity solutions to streamline vendor evaluation, sourcing, and ongoing risk management.

"Dylan Bouterse has channeled decades of experience in cloud and security solutions, systems and network engineering into helping business clients with perhaps their biggest business and technology challenge – cybersecurity," said Andrew Laughter, Procure IT Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "His technical acumen and business management experience make him the ideal leader for our cybersecurity practice. Not only can he help make sense of evolving cyberthreats and mitigation tools, but he also can help clients with the complexities of risk management."

Bouterse brings more than two decades of experience as a solution engineer and cybersecurity consultant to this role. Most recently, Bouterse was Chief Solutions Officer for Krewe Advisory Group (KAG), one of four companies that formed Procure IT. At KAG, he focused on technology security consulting. Previously, he held the role of Director of Solutions Engineering at RapidScale Inc., a managed cloud services company acquired by Cox Communications, and a Senior Solutions Engineer at TierPoint, a leading cloud and data center company. Earlier in his career, Bouterse held systems and network manager roles for regional ISPs.

"I come from the trenches as an engineer, which gives me the technical foundation to understand and respond to our customers' needs more quickly and efficiently," said Bouterse. "The governance, risk, and compliance space is vast and ever-changing with new tech emerging daily. My role as security practice lead is to ensure we augment our clients' teams, enabling them to focus on the line of business and rest assured their data and systems are protected by the best solutions and services for their businesses."

About Procure IT

Procure IT, the data-driven IT procurement and management company, simplifies IT sourcing and expense, performance and risk management for businesses of all sizes – from small and medium businesses (SMBs) to global enterprises. Procure IT leverages decades of expertise in technology sourcing, relationships with more than 350 IT suppliers, proven processes and a proprietary CX software platform to help business clients save time and money while ensuring they have the technology they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace. Procure IT advises more than 3,000 businesses nationwide, speeding sourcing by 5X and reducing spending by 25 percent. For more information, visit www.procureit.com or engage with us on LinkedIn.

