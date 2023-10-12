Thrasio Kicks off Q4 with Strong Brand Performance During Prime Big Deal Days

New Product Launches and Customer Favorites Among Top-Selling Products

NEW YORK, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrasio Holdings, Inc. (" Thrasio "), a next-generation consumer goods company, reports several brand successes coming out of Amazon's fall Prime event, with both new products and customer favorites leading the way.

"Prime Big Deal Days is the new favorite (pre)holiday tradition for our customers," says Thrasio CEO Greg Greeley. "It's a great way to kick off the gifting season with significant deals and, based on the volume we witnessed over the last few days, our brands are on track to delight millions of customers this holiday."

"These Prime Days were particularly fun because we showcased not only our evergreen favorites, but new products too," says Stephanie Fox, Thrasio COO. "As we onboard new brands, our team is committed to building on their strengths to expand brand and product offerings. Some of our new products took off this week: Hate Stains, a recent Today Show 'favorite' pick, launched a handy shoe cleaning spray after hearing from customers how well it cleaned shoes, Angry Orange, one of Thrasio's leading brands, launched a multipurpose kitchen and bathroom cleaner with that citrus-scented power that pet owners love, and our customers practically demanded that Boulder, the #1 bestselling tennis net on Amazon, add a pickleball net to its assortment! During these shopping events, we watch our customers come back again and again to their favorite brands, discover these new products, and, most importantly, take advantage of the best deals we can offer. Our team loves having Prime Days more than once a year!"

Several Thrasio brands enjoyed success during Fall Prime Days. It was a combination of customers snagging deals on evergreen favorites and a hint at early holiday shopping as a wide variety of home and gift items flew off the virtual shelves. (Spoiler alert: Many of you might find a putting mat or a hover soccer ball under the tree this year!) A few examples:

Angry Orange is unleashing the power of its citrus scent on kitchens and bathrooms everywhere! The new All-Purpose Cleaner Spray had its best day ever, as the brand focuses on expanding the product line both on and off Amazon.

The Hate Stains Co. stain remover brand had its second and third biggest days in brand history this week, paving the way for a successful Prime Day launch for the new Miss Mouth's Messy Steppers Shoe Cleaner . And keep an eye out for streaming TV ads coming soon!

BeCreative sold enough Hover Soccer Balls to build a pyramid around the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

Perfect Practice putting mats might be the gift of the year–the brand just recorded its best day ever on Amazon!

Beckham Hotel Collection pillows led off Prime Deals lists everywhere from InStyle to CNN , and shipped more than 1.5 million pounds of pillows during the 2-day event. Enjoy your restful weekend, Prime Members!

Speaking of bedding, the sheets sold by Hotel Sheets Direct , Danjor & HC Collection combined would cover every balloon in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

