Tinno enable Sat Communication services for ordinary mobile phones

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Satellite communication is a communication method that uses space satellites as relay carriers. It can break through the limitations of distance and geographical environment, achieve large-scale coverage, and establish signal transmission in emergency scenarios. According to the 26th annual report on the status of the satellite industry released by the US Satellite Industry Association (SIA) in July 2023, the total revenue of the global satellite industry in 2022 is about 281 billion US dollars, an increase of 2 billion US dollars compared to 2021.

Tinno's GPS Tracker solution brings satellite communication beyond the segmented market.

Tinno has launched the world 's 1st GPS Tracker that supports two-way satellite communication. Tinno's Tracker can provide satellite communication services for any ordinary Android and iOS smartphone. The working principle is very simple: it directly connects to the phone via Bluetooth or data cable, and once successfully connected, users can experience satellite communication functions. This provides a more convenient option for users who do not want to change their phones.

Tinno's GPS Tracker solution supports four major global satellite positioning systems: GPS (United States), GLONASS (Russia), Galileo (Europe), and Beidou (China). It can provide two-way satellite messaging functionality. This means that even in special environments without ground network signals, users can still send and receive messages to friends, family, or any institution, and stay connected with the outside world.

In the era of 2G-5G mobile communication, satellite communication can serve as a supplement to traditional mobile communication. Currently, cellular mobile networks only cover about 20% of the land area and around 6% of the Earth's surface.

In recent years, frequent natural disasters and accidents during human exploration and tourism，and even extreme regional conflicts have highlighted the importance of maintaining communication connection in environments without cellular network signals. For example, when big cities hit by rainstorm in summer that cause severe flooding and traffic congestion. The network signals in many areas were greatly disrupted. In such disasters, many people were trapped without access to the outside world, exacerbating the complexity of emergency rescue efforts. In similar situations, having support from rescue devices that work without network signals would greatly improve the efficiency of rescue operations and ensure the life safety.

Founded in 2005, Tinno Technology is an innovative ODM supplier specializing in mobile communication products, devices and solutions, including smartphones, tablets, computers, AIoT, 5G millimeter wave devices, and in-vehicle electronic devices. Its products and services have covered top customers in more than 80 countries and regions around the world, including AT&T, T-Mobile, Motorola, Bullitt, Xiaomi, Lenovo, Walmart, China Telecom and so on. Currently, Tinno's mobile phone ODM shipment volume ranks among the top four globally.

